Kamminga Clocks 56.91 Short Course 100 Breast In Denekamp

2020 DENEKAMP MEET

Sunday, October 11th

Denekamp, Netherlands

SCM (25m)

Results

While swimmers around the world are departing for the International Swimming League (ISL) ‘bubble’ in Budapest, Hungary, a handful of Dutch elite athletes took to the pool in Denekamp.

Competing in short course meters, the likes of national record holders Kenzo Simons, Arno Kamminga and Tes Schouten got to work getting their 2020/21 season underway.

For 24-year-old Kamminga, the breaststroking ace took on his specialty discipline but also dove in for some off-events on the day. In his bread-and-butter 100m breast event, the reigning European Short Course Champion clocked a time of 56.91 to slay the field.

Splitting 26.77/30.14, Kamminga’s sub-57 second effort here in Denekamp checks in as the man’s 7th fastest performance all-time. He claimed gold in Glasgow last December in a mark of 56.06 for perspective.

Kamminga was also in the water in the 100m free and 100m fly events, as well as the 100m back. In the former, he punched a time of 51.12 to finish behind winner Luc Kroon. Kroon hit a 1free outing of 48.35 for gold, doubling up with a time of 54.22 in the 100m fly.

In that 1fly, Kamminga kept it close, hitting the wall only .05 behind Kroon. The 100m back wasn’t in the cards for Kamminga, who hasn’t raced the off-event in 8 years. He finished 4th in 58.00, while ace Dennis Kamps got it done for gold in 54.11.

Taking the men’s 50m back was Kenzo Simons in 24.51, a time that marks a new lifetime best for the sprinter. He entered this domestic meet holding a PB of 24.81 from December 2018, so the teen hacked .30 off of that previous performance.

In the women’s 100m breast, Tes Schouten put up a time of 1:07.56 to beat the feat, while she completed a sweep of the discipline with times of 31.84 and 2:29.67 in the 50m and 200m breaststroke races, respectively.