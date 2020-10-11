ISL Will Assess Penalty Points for Violations of Health Protocols

As many participants in the 2020 season of the International Swimming League have begun to arrive on Margaret Island in Budapest, swimmers are under quarantine in their rooms.

They will remain there until they receive results from their coronavirus tests, which the league estimated would be about 12 hours. That means the first results should be available by the time athletes wake up on Monday morning, as tests were administered around 9AM US Eastern Time, 3PM Budapest Time, on Sunday.

This means that meals are being brought to swimmers in their rooms as they isolate.

Below, see photos of the meals being brought to athletes, as well as a view from one athlete’s room within the ISL “bubble.” Specifically, this is the view from a room in the Ensana Thermal Martitsziget Health Spa Hotel, where rooms have balconies. League staff, coaches, and athletes will also be housed in the Grant Hotel Margitziget and the Danubius Hotel Helia (which is across the river from the island). Those 3 hotels will house only ISL personnel.

Penalty System

There has also been a penalty points system instituted that is intended to enforce the safety protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic. Athletes were given a list of the following penalties – the document wasn’t entirely clear on when the penalties would be assessed, but appeared to indicate at the athlete’s next meet.

Unlike other professional sports, where fines and threats of further quarantine have been used to motivate athletes and staff to follow safety protocols, the ISL appears to actually assess penalties against team scores for violations.

The “leave from bubble” refers to the athletes’ ability to leave the “bubble” of the hotel and athletics facilities for up to 90 minutes per day. Athletes are free to roam as they wish on Margaret Island, with the exception of “enclosed public spaces” or “entertainment venues.”

It’s unclear yet if that excludes the famous Margaret Island Musical Fountain.

Documented penalties sent out by the ISL.

Offense Penalty Points Not wearing the facemask or not wearing it properly 1 point Not keeping the distance (when there is no mask on, for example during eating) 1 point Delay in opening the door for the screening team (more than 3 mins.) 2 points Delay in arriving back from the 1.5 hour leave from the bubble (more than 10 mins.) 2 points Delay in arriving back from the 1.5 hour leave from the bubble (more than 1 hour) 4 points If a person is COVID positive or symptomatic (COVID like symptoms) and the medical team orders a quarantine in his/her room, but the participant leaves the room Banned from the entire event

Competition begins on Friday, October 16.

See the full regular season schedule here.