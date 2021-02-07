Sophie Angus Splits 57.8 Breast, Bacon Drops 51.7/1:51 BK Double in Madison

NORTHWESTERN V. ILLINOIS V. WISCONSIN – WOMEN

February 6, 2021

Madison, WI

Results – Meet Mobile

Scores Northwestern 200.5, Wisconsin 99.5 Wisconsin 243, Illinois 57 Northwestern/Illinois score pending full results

Notable absences Northwestern: Calypso Sheridan (has not raced this season)



Big swims were everywhere, as the Northwestern Wildcats picked up impressive wins against Wisconsin and Illinois in Madison.

In the opening 400 medley relay, Northwestern blasted a 3:31.11. After Phoebe Bacon was out quick in 51.70, Northwestern’s Sophie Angus went flying on the breast leg, going 57.88 to out-split Wisconsin’s breaststroker by over three seconds and putting Northwestern into a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Miriam Guevara was 51.60 on the fly leg, ahead of her lifetime best, and Maddie Smith brought it home in 48.47.

Wisconsin took second in 3:36.07. The Wildcats’ time of 3:31.11 takes them to the #5 spot in the country this season.

Angus kept it moving individually, going 1-2 with sophomore teammate Hannah Brunzell in both breaststrokes. Brunzell got the touch in the 100, 59.75 to 59.82, while Angus did so in the 200, 2:10.47 to 2:10.55. In the 100, NU junior Tara Vovk nearly broke a minute, too, going 1:00.42. Brunzell was also 59.3 on NU’s B medley relay.

Guevara, meanwhile, rattled her own Northwestern school records in the 100 fly and 200 fly. The junior was 52.38 in the 100 and 1:55.18 in the 200, just off of her Wildcat records of 52.20 and 1:54.31. Her 200 fly was a season-best, moving her to #12 nationally.

Bacon was dangerous for Wisconsin, nabbing three wins after her relay performance. The star freshman was 51.76 in the 100 back, her second time under 52 this season after her medley swim. Her 51.70 from the medley jumps her from t-15th to 7th in the NCAA season rankings. In the 200 back, she led a Wisconsin 1-2-3, going 1:51.63 ahead of fellow freshman Kaylyn Schoof (1:55.31) and junior Mara Newman (1:56.35). Bacon goes from #13 to #5 nationally with her 200 back time today, while Schoof moves into the top 25.

In the 200 IM, Bacon’s third individual swim, she cleared the two-minute mark by a significant margin, going 1:57.26.

Northwestern’s sprint free group looked sturdy today, as senior Smith won the 50 free (22.50) and 100 free (48.76) ahead of freshman teammate Selen Ozbilen (22.57/49.25). The meet culminated with an NU win by over two seconds in the 200 free relay (1:30.11), as Obzilen led off (22.61) and Smith dropped a hammer 21.92 second leg.

