SLU Adds Commitment from Elijah Wilson for 2023

Elijah Wilson, a mid-distance freestyle specialist from SwimAtlanta in Georgia, has announced his commitment for this fall to Saint Louis University in Missouri. Wilson is currently finishing his senior year at North Gwinnett High School.

“As a sport, swimming has to be the sport that forms the tightest and most fruitful bonds. Training hard and competing in various environments with the same people day in and day out nurtures discipline and camaraderie that I believe no other sport can offer. Swimming and it’s difficulty and the grit required to be amazing is often overlooked but I’m glad to have the opportunity to have my go at it.”

Back in January, Wilson finished in the B-final of both the 100 and 200 freestyles at the 2023 GHSA 7A Swimming and Diving State Championships. His top finish at the meet came in the 200, where he touched in 1:44.41 for 11th. He added a 12th-place finish in the 100 free with a time of 47.71.

Since that meet, he posted multiple lifetime bests at a meet hosted by SwimAtlanta in March. In the 500 free, he dropped nearly five seconds to touch in 4:45.77. He also added a new best time in the 100 fly (53.03).

While the 500 free is arguably one of Wilson’s better events, he’s only contested the race on six occasions. His first time racing the event was only last November when he touched in 4:52.22. Since then he has dropped nearly seven seconds to his current best of 4:45.77.

Top SCY Times

100 free – 47.69

200 free – 1:44.22

500 free – 4:45.77

100 fly – 53.03

200 fly – 1:56.93

Last season, the Saint Louis men finished in 8th out of 8 teams at the 2023 Atlantic-10 Swimming and Diving Championships. The freestyle events were a weakness for the Billikens, with the team’s only freestyle points coming in the 1650. When he arrives on campus this fall, Wilson will help to bolster the Billiken’s depth across his primary events.

Wilson will be joining a Saint Louis program that just finished its first season under head coach Mary Woods. Woods took over the program from longtime head coach Jim Halliburton. Halliburton, who was the head of the program for 21 years, left during the first week of classes last fall to take an assistant job with crosstown Division III program Washington University.

Woods is still listed as interim head coach on the program’s website, indicating that the Billikens may still be searching for a full-time head coach.

