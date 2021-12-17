Sjostrom’s 23.96 Fly Split Helps Sweden Tie 200 Medley Relay World Record

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’re one-for-one in terms of World Records on night 2 of the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships. The Swedish women’s 4x50m medley relay just blasted a time of 1:42.38 to match the World Record and Championships Record that the United States put on the books at the 2018 edition of this competition in Hangzhou, China.

Tonight, Louise Hansson got things started with a new Swedish national record right off the bat on the lead-off backstroke leg. She scored a split of 25.91 to overtake the 26.07 she logged during the International Swimming League (ISL) season 3.

Next in line was Sophie Hansson who maintained the lead with a speedy breaststroke split of 29.07, out splitting the likes of Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby (29.62) of the United States and Italy’s Arianna Castiglioni (29.34).

The 3rd split was an absolute scorcher thrown down by superstar Sarah Sjostrom, with the 28-year-old crushing a time of 23.96 for butterfly. For perspective, the next closest fly split came from the Netherlands’ Maaike de Waard who hit 24.51.

Sjostrom’s effort here represents the fastest women’s fly split in history.

Veteran Michelle Coleman wrapped up the World Record with a split of 23.44 on the final anchor.

Sweden clocked a morning heats time of 1:45.63 to claim the 5th seed, with just Louise Hansson and Coleman pulling double duty. Hansson was on fly in the morning, however, while it was Hanna Rosvall on backstroke and Emelie Fast on breast.

Comparing the splits from the previous World Record, we saw the 2018 version lead off with Olivia Smoliga in 25.97, Katie Meili clocking 29.29 on the breaststroke, Kelsi Dahlia carrying the speed with 24.02 and Mallory Comerford sealing the deal in 23.10.

Splits Comparison:

Sweden 2021 USA 2018 TIED – New WR TIED – Existing WR Fly Louise Hansson – 25.91 Olivia Smoliga – 25.97 Back Sophie Hansson – 29.07 Katie Meili – 29.29 Breast Sarah Sjostrom – 23.96 Kelsi Dahlia – 24.02 Free Michelle Coleman – 23.44 Mallory Comerford – 23.10

The last relay World Record that Sweden broke as a nation was way back in 2013 when Coleman, Sjostrom, Louise Hansson and Magdalena Kura combined for 1:37.21 in the women’s 4x50m free relay.