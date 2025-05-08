Shouts From The Stands: A New Era in American Swimming – The Canvas Is Ours to Paint

SwimSwam welcomes reader submissions about all topics aquatic, and if it’s well-written and well-thought, we might just post it under our “Shouts from the Stands” series. We don’t necessarily endorse the content of the Shouts from the Stands posts, and the opinions remain those of their authors. If you have thoughts to share, please send them to [email protected].

This “Shouts from the Stands” submission comes from Michael Murray, the assistant Athletic Director at The Albany Academy and former ASCA President and Victor Swim Club Performance Director.

At the recent Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale, we witnessed fast racing, a powerful reminder of the legacy and excellence in American swimming. The remarkable performances by Olympic champion Katie Ledecky, considered one of the greatest swimmers of all time, and the pure speed and explosiveness of Gretchen Walsh, showcased their abilities and highlighted a burgeoning movement.

Their swims resembled a blank canvas, poised for vibrant strokes of American talent, innovation, and unity. With the LA 2028 Olympic Games approaching, our Games, hosted on home turf, we have a unique opportunity to envision and reshape the future of American swimming. Achieving this vision requires collaboration from all: coaches, clubs, athletes, families, administrators, and communities, united in purpose and enthusiasm.

At the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA), we consider coaches to be fundamental to the future of our sport. Every gold medal, personal record, and life skill originates from the mentorship and guidance present on pool decks nationwide. Therefore, ASCA is dedicated to empowering our coaches more than ever. With improved education, contemporary certification opportunities, and technology-based resources, we are assisting coaches in their growth, adaptation, and leadership to enhance the performance of athletes at all levels

However, this movement extends beyond the pursuit of medals. It strives to foster a culture that makes swimming more accessible, inclusive, and transformative. Its aim is to create environments that facilitate the comprehensive growth of athletes and coaches—mentally, emotionally, and physically. The goal is to ensure that every swimmer, whether a young beginner or a top competitor, feels appreciated and motivated.

Achieving this vision requires the strength of our entire community. We depend on the early morning dedication of age group coaches, the resilience of club leaders, the encouragement of parents, and the strategic support of administrators. The legacy of American swimming has always been based on collective excellence, and this must continue now more than ever.

The performances in Fort Lauderdale celebrated our current status and highlighted our future direction. LA 2028 is not merely a far-off goal but a rallying cry. Each of you, whether you’re fine-tuning starts at a local pool or readying athletes for global competition, plays an essential part in crafting this upcoming chapter.

The brush is ready in our hands. The canvas awaits. Let’s unite to craft something extraordinary for our athletes, our sport, and the future of American swimming.

The next chapter is being written.

The brush is in your hands.

Let’s create something extraordinary.