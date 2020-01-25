Shoults Puts Up Highlight Double as Stanford Men and Women Beat ASU

STANFORD vs. ARIZONA STATE

Jan. 24, 2020

Hosted by Stanford

Short Course Yards

Full Results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Stanford 183 Arizona State 93

MEN

Stanford 152 Arizona State 131

The Stanford men battled closely with Pac-12 rival Arizona State for most of their dual meet on Friday, but the Cardinal pulled together to take the win by 21 points. On the women’s side, the reigning NCAA Champion Cardinal dominated over the Sun Devils.

Pac-12 Champion Grant Shoults registered a pair of wins to highlight the men’s victory. Shoults’ first win came in the 200 free, where he built his lead over ASU freshman Jack Dolan (1:37.30) to win by a second in 1:36.33. Shoults set the pace early on in the 500 free, holding his lead throughout to win it in 4:22.73. ASU’s Ben Olszewski had started to close the gap going into the final 100, but Shoults picked up the pace to outsplit him by over a second on the closing 100.

The Cardinal men also saw some highlights in the breaststrokes. Hank Poppe used his back half speed to take the 100 in 54.57. Pac-12 finalist Daniel Roy was 3rd in the 100 (55.54), but dominated the 200 breast with the only sub-2:00 of the field in 1:57.59.

Arizona State’s Zach Poti, also a Pac-12 Champion, came from slightly behind to top Stanford’s Benjamin Ho, 47.70 to 47.92, in the 100 back. He made it a sweep, taking the 200 back in 1:44.61. Teammate Evan Carlson also won a double, taking the 50 free in 19.97 and the 100 fly in 47.44. On top of that, Carlson had the fastest rolling start relay splits with a 19.14 in the 50 and a 42.96 in the 100.

The reigning NCAA Champion Cardinal women were dominant, earning their 33rd-straight dual meet victory. All-American Katie Drabot was over a second behind at the 900-mark of the 1000 free, but kicked it into gear to out-touch ASU’s Emma Nordin, 9:42.09 to 9:42.41. Drabot went on to make it a triple, sweeping the butterflies with a 53.20 in the 100 and a 1:54.47 in the 200.

Teammate Alexandra Crisera also won multiple events. Crisera, a freshman, swept the backstrokes, holding off Erin Voss (53.72) on the back half to take the 100 back in 53.55. She won the 200 back by over a second in 1:54.53.

Camryn Curry put together a sprint sweep for the Sun Devils. She got her hand to the wall first in the 50 free, clocking in at 23.22 ahead of Stanford’s Ashley Volpenhein (23.36). In the 100 free, she edged out Stanford’s Lauren Pitzer, 50.37 to 50.50.

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD MEN

STANFORD, Calif. – No. 19 Stanford claimed a 152-131 win over No. 13 Arizona State on Friday afternoon at Avery Aquatic Center.

The Cardinal (2-0-0, 1-0-0 Pac-12) won less than half of the 16 events but registered a pair of one-two-three finishes in the breaststroke events with Grant Shoults winning a pair of swims. Stanford was neck-and-neck with the Sun Devils (3-1-0, 2-1-0) for most of the day before pulling ahead in the final portion of the meet.

Stanford’s team of Benjamin Ho , Hank Poppe , Will Macmillan and Mason Gonzalez (1:27.66) started the day with a second-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay.

Johannes Calloni (9:10.04) out-touched Benjamin Olszewski by 0.15 seconds to win the 1,000-yard freestyle, ahead of third-place Matthew Hirschberger (9:18.08).

Shoults (1:36.33) registered his first win of the day in the 200-yard freestyle before Benjamin Ho (47.92) placed second in the 100-yard backstroke.

Poppe (54.57) led a podium sweep in the 100-yard breaststroke, beating out teammates Brennan Pastorek (55.19) and Daniel Roy (55.54) for the win. Alex Liang (1:46.96) was Stanford’s fastest swimmer in the 200-yard butterfly and Gonzalez (20.59) led the Cardinal with fourth place in the 50-yard freestyle.

On the diving side of the competition, Conor Casey (391.65) won the 1-meter springboard with Ethan Foster (273.90) in third place. On the 3-meter springboard, Noah Vigran (400.05) was Stanford’s highest scorer, ahead of Casey (354.38) in third and Foster (286.50) in fourth.

After a 15-minute break, Macmillan (44.19) placed second in the 100-yard freestyle and Calloni (1:45.68) touched second in the 200-yard backstroke.

Roy (1:57.59) won the 200-yard breaststroke ahead of teammates Poppe (2:00.71) and Cook (2:00.88), who finished second and third, respectively.

Shoults (4:22.73) capped an impressive showing by winning the 500-yard freestyle with Murphy (4:29.94) placing third. Liang (48.10) finished second in the 100-yard butterfly, ahead of teammate Macmillan (48.25) in third, before Stanford claimed the top three spots in the final individual swim of the day.

Pastorek (1:49.45) led the way while Ho (1:51.48) finished second and Roy (1:51.51) was third. Stanford’s team of Gonzalez, Tarvestad, Shoults and Macmillan (2:57.50) finished third in the 400-yard freestyle to wrap up the meet.

No. 19 Stanford returns to action on Saturday when it plays host to Arizona at Noon at Avery Aquatics Center. Admission is free and live results will be available at GoStanford.com.

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD WOMEN

STANFORD, CALIF. – No. 5 Stanford won all but two events in a 183-93 Pac-12 dual meet win against Arizona State on Friday at Avery Aquatic Center.

The Cardinal (3-0, 2-0 Pac-12) won 14-of-16 events in its first dual meet since Oct. 23. Katie Drabot led Stanford with three wins while Alexandra Crisera and Carolina Sculti won two apiece. Stanford, the three-time national defending champion, has captured 33 consecutive dual meets.

To start the afternoon, the 200-yard medley relay team of Erin Voss , Allie Raab , Lucie Nordmann and Lauren Green finished first with a time of 1:40.74.

Senior Drabot won the 1000-yard freestyle with the eighth-fastest in the NCAA this season (9:42.09), also winning the 200-yard butterfly (1:54.47) and the 100-yard butterfly (53.20).

The Cardinal swept the podium in the 200 free with Morgan Tankersley (1:47.87), Katie Glavinovich (1:48.22), and Brooke Forde (1:48.43) finishing one-two-three. Glavinovich also placed first in the 500 free with a time of 4:46.37. Allie Szekely (1:59.91) and Glavinovich (2:01.65) placed first and second, respectively, in the 200-yard IM.

On the diving side of the competition, the Cardinal took the top three spots in both events, led by Sculti who scored 304.35 in the one-meter and 341.70 in the three-meter.

Crisera won her first event, the 100-yard backstroke (53.55), when she placed one-two with Erin Voss (53.72). Crisera followed it up by winning the 200 back (1:54.53) later in the meet.

Sophomore Raab placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:01.26 and classmate Zoe Bartel placed first in the 200 breast (2:14.51).

The 400-yard freestyle relay team Green, Raab, Ashley Volpenhein , and Anya Goeders also came away with the win (3:22.33) to end the day.

No. 5 Stanford returns to action on Saturday when it plays host to Arizona at Noon at Avery Aquatic Center. Admission is free and live results will be available at GoStanford.com.

PRESS RELEASE – ARIZONA STATE

STANFORD, Calif. – No. 13/NR Arizona State men’s and women’s swimming and diving battled, but ultimately fell to the No. 19/5 Stanford on Friday evening at the Avery Aquatic Complex. The men dropped their battle 152-131 while the women fell 183-93.

The men topped the Cardinal in terms of first place finishes in the meet, taking home the top mark in nine events today while Stanford won just seven. Zach Poti and Evan Carlson headlined the men with two wins a piece, with the former sweeping both backstroke events and Carlson taking home gold in the 50 and 100 fly events. Camryn Curry also shined today for the women, taking wins in the 50 and 100 free.

ASU began the meet on a high note, with the men staking a one-second win in the 200 medley relay. Poti later followed with his win in the 100 backstroke, and Jack Edgemond followed with his second win of the season, this time in the 200 fly. Curry and Carlson gave ASU a sweep in the 50 free to head into the break at the men held a 65-62 lead over the Cardinal.

The Sun Devils opened the break with two more wins, as Curry and Carter Swift swept the 100 back for ASU. Poti took home gold in the 100 back and Carlson won the 100 fly, but the men fell behind 125-104 at the second break.

Selim was back to his winning ways home the three-meter springboard, as he put up a season-high 409.50 in the event. He finished the evening taking second on the one-meter board for yet another quality performance from the Egyptian.

With two events left and the meet coming down to the wire, the men took 1-2 in the 400 free relay, but the points weren’t enough as they fell to the Cardinal. The women finished up with a 2-3-4-5 finish in the 200 IM and a 2-3 finish in the 400 free relay to finish out the competition.

ASU is back in action tomorrow at noon as they head over the Bay Bridge to take on No. 2/2 Cal. Fans can keep up with the action all season-long by following @ASUSwimDive.