See the List of Jr. Pan Pacs & Duel in the Pool Swimmers Competing at US Nationals

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Tuesday July 26 – Saturday, July 29, 2018

William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)

With the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships and Duel in the Pool scheduled for August, there are several members of the US rosters for both meets competing at US Nationals in Irvine.

Based on the psych sheets, there are 13 members of the Junior Pan Pacs roster and 16 members of the Duel in the Pool roster slated to swim at least one event. A majority of these swimmers will be using Nationals as their final tune up for their respective competitions. The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships will be held August 24-27 in Honolulu, Hawaii, while the Duel in the Pool against Australia will take place August 19-21 in Sydney, Australia.

Junior Pan Pacs Swimmers Competing at US Nationals:

Name Events Club Erin Gemmell 100 Free, 200 Free, 100 Fly, 400 Free, 1500 Free Nation’s Capital Swim Club Cavan Gormsen 100 Free, 800 Free, 200 Free, 400 Free, 1500 Free, 50 Free Long Island Aquatic Club Kayla Han 200 Fly, 800 Free, 200 Free, 400 IM, 400 Free, 1500 Free, 200 IM La Mirada Armada Tess Howley 200 Fly, 200 Free, 200 Back, 100 Fly, 100 Back, 200 IM, 50 Free Long Island Aquatic Club Natalie Mannion 200 Fly, 100 Free, 200 Free, 200 Back, 100 Back, 200 IM Commonwealth Swimming Teagan O’Dell 200 Free, 400 IM Irvine Novaquatics Ben Delmar 200 Breast, 100 Breast SwimMAC Carolina Diggory Dillingham 50 Free Bend Swim Club Thomas Heilman 100 Fly, 100 Back, 200 IM, 50 Free Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA Ilya Kharun 200 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Fly, 100 Back, 200 IM Sandpipers of Nevada Matthew Lucky 200 Breast, 100 Breast, 200 IM SwimMAC Carolina Rex Maurer 100 Free, 200 Free, 400 Free, 200 IM Rose Bowl Aquatics Josh Zuchowski 200 Back, 100 Fly, 100 Back, 200 IM Flood Aquatics Swim Team

Headlining the group of Junior Pan Pacs athletes competing is 15-year-old Thomas Heilman, who’s entry in this meet we already previewed. Heilman will race the 100 Fly, 100 Back, 200 IM, and 50 Free in Irvine, with the 50 free and 100 butterfly being events that he qualified to race at Junior Pan Pacs alongside the 200 butterfly.

Nation’s Capital star Erin Gemmell is also slated to make an appearance racing the 100 Free, 200 Free, 100 Fly, 400 Free, and 1500 Free. Her highest seed comes in the 200 freestyle, where she is seeded second only to Nation’s Capital alumni Katie Ledecky. Gemmell notably also holds the 3rd seed in the 400 freestyle, with both races making up her schedule at the Junior Pan Pacs meet.

Age grouper Kayla Han, the youngest member of the Junior Pan Pacs roster at just 13-years-old, will race a loaded event schedule consisting of the 200 Fly, 800 Free, 200 Free, 400 IM, 400 Free, 1500 Free, and 200 IM.

Notable members of the Junior Pan Pacs team who will not be competing here include YMCA swimming standouts Anna Moesch, Emily Thompson, and Daniel Diehl, who all competed at the YMCA National Championships last week.

US Duel in the Pool Athletes Competing at US Nationals:

Name Events Club Gabi Albiero 100 Free, 100 Fly, 50 Free Cardinal Aquatics Mallory Comerford 100 Free Cardinal Aquatics Kaitlyn Dobler 200 Breast, 100 Breast, 50 Free Trojan Swim Club Amy Fulmer 100 Free, 200 Free, 100 Back, 50 Free Ohio State University Justina Kozan 200 Fly, 200 Free, 400 IM, 200 IM Mission Viejo Nadadores Mackenzie Looze 200 Fly, 200 Breast, 400 IM, 100 Breast, 200 IM Indiana Swim Club Tylor Mathieu 800 Free, 200 Free, 400 Free, 1500 Free University of Florida Beata Nelson 100 Free, 200 Free, 100 Fly, 100 Back, 200 IM Wisconsin Aquatics Michael Andrew 100 Breast, 50 Free MA Swim Academy Shaine Casas 100 Free, 200 IM, 100 Fly Longhorn Aquatics Luke Hobson 100 Free, 200 Free, 400 Free, 800 Free University of Texas Grant House 50 Free, 200 Free, 100 Fly, 200 IM, 100 Free Arizona State University Kevin Houseman 200 Breast, 100 Breast Bainbridge Island Swim Club David Johnston 400 IM, 1500 Free, 400 Free, 800 Free University of Texas Trenton Julian 200 Fly, 100 Free, 200 Free, 200 Breast, 100 Fly, 400 Free, 200 IM Rose Bowl Aquatics Justin Ress 100 Free, 100 Back, 50 Free Mission Viejo Nadadores

Several members of the Duel in the Pool roster will also be competing, including Michael Andrew, Shaine Casas, Mallory Comerford, Justin Ress, and Trenton Julian, all of whom represented the US at the 2022 World Championships last month.

Of those swimmers, Julian has the most crowded schedule for the week as he is slated to swim the 200 Fly, 100 Free, 200 Free, 200 Breast, 100 Fly, 400 Free, and 200 IM. He competed in the 200 IM and on the 4×200 freestyle and 4×100 medley relays in Budapest, coming home with gold and silver medals from the relays. Andrew, who is known for having extremely crowded schedules at meets like this, is only entered in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, both events that he swam at Worlds.

Comerford, the only woman competing from this roster who also swam at the World Championships, is only entered in the 100 freestyle. Though she did not swim the event individually at Worlds, Comerford was a member of the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay for the USA, winning a bronze medal.

American Record holder Beata Nelson will also take on a loaded schedule consisting of the 100 Free, 200 Free, 100 Fly, 100 Back, and 200 IM. She enters as the top seed in the 200 IM, searching for her first long course national title.

Notable absences include Chase Kalisz, Bella Sims, and Annie Lazor, all of whom competed at the World Championships last month.