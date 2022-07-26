Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

See the List of Jr. Pan Pacs & Duel in the Pool Swimmers Competing at US Nationals

Comments: 1

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

With the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships and Duel in the Pool scheduled for August, there are several members of the US rosters for both meets competing at US Nationals in Irvine.

Based on the psych sheets, there are 13 members of the Junior Pan Pacs roster and 16 members of the Duel in the Pool roster slated to swim at least one event. A majority of these swimmers will be using Nationals as their final tune up for their respective competitions. The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships will be held August 24-27 in Honolulu, Hawaii, while the Duel in the Pool against Australia will take place August 19-21 in Sydney, Australia. 

Junior Pan Pacs Swimmers Competing at US Nationals: 

Name Events Club
Erin Gemmell 100 Free, 200 Free, 100 Fly, 400 Free, 1500 Free
Nation’s Capital Swim Club
Cavan Gormsen 100 Free, 800 Free, 200 Free, 400 Free, 1500 Free, 50 Free
Long Island Aquatic Club
Kayla Han 200 Fly, 800 Free, 200 Free, 400 IM, 400 Free, 1500 Free, 200 IM
La Mirada Armada
Tess Howley 200 Fly, 200 Free, 200 Back, 100 Fly, 100 Back, 200 IM, 50 Free
Long Island Aquatic Club
Natalie Mannion 200 Fly, 100 Free, 200 Free, 200 Back, 100 Back, 200 IM
Commonwealth Swimming
Teagan O’Dell 200 Free, 400 IM
Irvine Novaquatics
Ben Delmar 200 Breast, 100 Breast
SwimMAC Carolina
Diggory Dillingham 50 Free
Bend Swim Club
Thomas Heilman 100 Fly, 100 Back, 200 IM, 50 Free
Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA
Ilya Kharun 200 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Fly, 100 Back, 200 IM
Sandpipers of Nevada
Matthew Lucky 200 Breast, 100 Breast, 200 IM
SwimMAC Carolina
Rex Maurer 100 Free, 200 Free, 400 Free, 200 IM
Rose Bowl Aquatics
Josh Zuchowski 200 Back, 100 Fly, 100 Back, 200 IM
Flood Aquatics Swim Team

 

Headlining the group of Junior Pan Pacs athletes competing is 15-year-old Thomas Heilman, who’s entry in this meet we already previewed. Heilman will race the 100 Fly, 100 Back, 200 IM, and 50 Free in Irvine, with the 50 free and 100 butterfly being events that he qualified to race at Junior Pan Pacs alongside the 200 butterfly. 

Nation’s Capital star Erin Gemmell is also slated to make an appearance racing the 100 Free, 200 Free, 100 Fly, 400 Free, and 1500 Free. Her highest seed comes in the 200 freestyle, where she is seeded second only to Nation’s Capital alumni Katie Ledecky. Gemmell notably also holds the 3rd seed in the 400 freestyle, with both races making up her schedule at the Junior Pan Pacs meet. 

Age grouper Kayla Han, the youngest member of the Junior Pan Pacs roster at just 13-years-old, will race a loaded event schedule consisting of the 200 Fly, 800 Free, 200 Free, 400 IM, 400 Free, 1500 Free, and 200 IM. 

Notable members of the Junior Pan Pacs team who will not be competing here include YMCA swimming standouts Anna Moesch, Emily Thompson, and Daniel Diehl, who all competed at the YMCA National Championships last week. 

US Duel in the Pool Athletes Competing at US Nationals: 

Name Events Club
Gabi Albiero 100 Free, 100 Fly, 50 Free Cardinal Aquatics
Mallory Comerford 100 Free Cardinal Aquatics
Kaitlyn Dobler 200 Breast, 100 Breast, 50 Free Trojan Swim Club
Amy Fulmer 100 Free, 200 Free, 100 Back, 50 Free
Ohio State University
Justina Kozan 200 Fly, 200 Free, 400 IM, 200 IM
Mission Viejo Nadadores
Mackenzie Looze 200 Fly, 200 Breast, 400 IM, 100 Breast, 200 IM
Indiana Swim Club
Tylor Mathieu 800 Free, 200 Free, 400 Free, 1500 Free
University of Florida
Beata Nelson 100 Free, 200 Free, 100 Fly, 100 Back, 200 IM
Wisconsin Aquatics
Michael Andrew 100 Breast, 50 Free
MA Swim Academy
Shaine Casas 100 Free, 200 IM, 100 Fly
Longhorn Aquatics
Luke Hobson 100 Free, 200 Free, 400 Free, 800 Free
University of Texas
Grant House 50 Free, 200 Free, 100 Fly, 200 IM, 100 Free
Arizona State University
Kevin Houseman 200 Breast, 100 Breast
Bainbridge Island Swim Club
David Johnston 400 IM, 1500 Free, 400 Free, 800 Free
University of Texas
Trenton Julian 200 Fly, 100 Free, 200 Free, 200 Breast, 100 Fly, 400 Free, 200 IM
Rose Bowl Aquatics
Justin Ress 100 Free, 100 Back, 50 Free
Mission Viejo Nadadores

 

Several members of the Duel in the Pool roster will also be competing, including Michael Andrew, Shaine Casas, Mallory Comerford, Justin Ress, and Trenton Julian, all of whom represented the US at the 2022 World Championships last month. 

Of those swimmers, Julian has the most crowded schedule for the week as he is slated to swim the 200 Fly, 100 Free, 200 Free, 200 Breast, 100 Fly, 400 Free, and 200 IM. He competed in  the 200 IM and on the 4×200 freestyle and 4×100 medley relays in Budapest, coming home with gold and silver medals from the relays. Andrew, who is known for having extremely crowded schedules at meets like this, is only entered in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, both events that he swam at Worlds. 

Comerford, the only woman competing from this roster who also swam at the World Championships, is only entered in the 100 freestyle. Though she did not swim the event individually at Worlds, Comerford was a member of the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay for the USA, winning a bronze medal.

American Record holder Beata Nelson will also take on a loaded schedule consisting of the 100 Free, 200 Free, 100 Fly, 100 Back, and 200 IM. She enters as the top seed in the 200 IM, searching for her first long course national title. 

Notable absences include Chase Kalisz, Bella Sims, and Annie Lazor, all of whom competed at the World Championships last month. 

 

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
GatorGuy
31 minutes ago

Wait, didn’t SwimSwam just interview Bella Sims and she seemed really excited for Duel in the Pool. What changed?

1
0
Reply

About Nicole Miller

Nicole Miller

Nicole has been with SwimSwam since April 2020, as both a reporter and social media contributor. Prior to joining the SwimSwam platform, Nicole also managed a successful Instagram platform, amassing over 20,000 followers. Currently, Nicole is pursuing her B.S. in Biomedical Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. After competing for the swim …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!