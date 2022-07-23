Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Why 15 Year Old Swimmer Thomas Heilman Is Set Up For Long-term Success

15-year-old swimming phenom Thomas Heilman hit his taper at U.S. International Team Trials, qualifying for the Jr Pan Pacs U.S. Team in three events.  At Jr. Pan Pacs athletes can swim more events once they’ve made the team. Based on this interview it sounds like Heilman will compete daily in Hawaii, August 24-27.

After U.S. Team Trials Heilman took a few days off and started his long training cycle. Jr Pan Pacs, his first USA Swimming national team trip, is not until the end of August. Heilman will compete at both Jr Nationals and the Phillips 66 Summer Nationals in Irvine, CA as a tune-up.

In this interview we hear from Heilman’s coach, Cavalier Aquatics’ Gary Taylor, and we hear from Heilman’s mom, Carrie, for insight into the family dynamic and his support at home.  After nearly four decades of following this sport closely, Heilman’s setup well for success. Swimming lives on the shoulder’s of its parents, and when parents allow their kids to take ownership and not push them, that’s a winning combination.

