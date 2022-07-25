Fast-Improving Khang Cao Announces Commitment to DII Concordia University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Khang Cao from Newark, California has announced his commitment to remain in-state and compete at NCAA Division II Concordia University – Irvine for the fall of 2022.

“Ecstatic to announce my commitment to CUI, Thank you to my family, coaches, friends and anyone who helped along the way! GO EAGLES!!”

Cao recently graduated from Newark Memorial High School and competes for the Milpitas Aquatics Club in Milpitas, California where he specializes in butterfly and breaststroke. At his most recent meet, the Valley Splash to JOs in late June, Cao posted best times in the long course 50 freestyle (28.04), 100 backstroke (1:07.23), 100 butterfly (1:02.35), and 200 butterfly (2:23.17). He also posted a time of 1:15.13 in the 100 breaststroke, which is only .1 off of his best time of 1:15.01.

Best Times SCY:

100 Breaststroke: 1:00.70

100 Butterfly: 53.01

200 butterfly: 1:58.92

200 Breaststroke: 2:16.73

200 IM: 2:05.41

With recent improvements across all of his best events, Cao appears to be in the position to contribute to Concordia’s team as he continues to develop. In fact, Cao’s best times in all of his top events were posted during the 2021-2022 short course season. His personal bests in the 100 butterfly and 200 butterfly would have both ranked 4th on Concordia’s roster last season, and his time in the 100 breaststroke would have ranked 6th. The top butterflier on Conccordia’s roster last year was freshman Jayden Hernandez, who won the 100 butterfly (49.94) at the 2022 Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference Championships, while also placing 3rd in the 200 butterfly (1:54.41).

At the 2022 PCSC Championships, the Concordia men won the conference championship with a total of 731 points, narrowly defeating US Santa Cruz by 1 point on the final relay. Senior Kyle Benjamin, who was named the 2022 PCSC Swimmer of the Year, was a force for the Concordia men, winning the 500 freestyle, 1650 freestyle, and 400 IM. With his best times, Cao would have qualified for the B-finals of the 100 butterfly, 200 butterfly, and 100 breaststroke at the championships.

With his commitment, Cao joins Jerald Bermudez, Michael Ashton, and Nash Baker in Concordia’s class of 2026.

