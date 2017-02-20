SEC Men Individual Scoring Breakdown

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

Championship Central

Live results

SEC’s was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled are a some stats on individual performance in finals. In a separate post, I did a breakdown of the team scoring.

Notes

-The only swimmers over 90 points were Caleb Dressel with a perfect 96 and Chase Kalisz with 91 (2 1st and a 3rd). The next 2 individual scorers were divers Juan Celaya Hernandez of LSU with 88 and Tyler Henschel of Texas A&M with 86.

-The best swim in finals of the meet by Swimulator power points was Caleb Dressel’s 50 free at 963 points. He had 3 swims over 900 points. The highest rated non Dressel swims were both in the 400 IM. Chase Kalisz’s 3:36.41 400 IM rated at 840 points and Mark Szaranek’s 3:36.54 was 833.

Individual Breakdown

Power is the swim’s Swimulator power points. Times are finals times. This is finals swims only, plus all diving, so it includes some non scoring mile swims as the mile is a timed final

Florida

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Dressel, Caeleb 96 50 Free 1 18.46 963 100 Fly 1 44.21 923 100 Free 1 41.24 904 Switkowski, Jan 83 200 IM 3 1:42.25 778 100 Fly 2 45.59 781 200 Fly 2 1:40.94 788 Szaranek, Mark 82 200 IM 2 1:41.30 815 400 IM 2 3:36.54 833 200 Fly 4 1:42.34 735 D’Arrigo, Mitch 81 500 Free 2 4:12.71 795 200 Free 5 1:34.07 734 1650 Free 2 14:45.96 703 Smith, Samuel C 70 1 mtr Diving 9 343.9 3 mtr Diving 4 440.2 Platform Diving 6 390.9 Rooney, Maxime 56 500 Free 15 4:20.94 656 200 Free 1 1:32.18 827 200 Back 15 1:43.54 638 Balogh, Brennan 54 200 IM 10 1:45.06 679 400 IM 10 3:45.87 666 200 Back 9 1:42.43 673 Baqlah, Khader 51 500 Free 18 4:19.54 679 200 Free 2 1:33.65 754 100 Free 11 43.36 681 Lawless, Ben W 51 500 Free 6 4:16.94 721 200 Free 23 1:36.7 619 1650 Free 5 14:51.03 679 Bray, Chandler 46 100 Breast 7 52.71 714 200 Breast 7 1:55.86 673 Lebed, Alex M 45 200 IM 7 1:44.89 685 400 IM 8 3:45.6 670 Brady, Andrew P 41 500 Free 12 4:18.53 695 1650 Free 4 14:50.05 684 Martinez Scarpe 35 50 Free 8 19.67 688 100 Free 14 43.72 648 Palazzo, Ross D 33 200 IM 19 1:46.54 629 400 IM 16 3:54.11 516 200 Breast 11 1:56.56 653 Manganiello, Bl 32 500 Free 11 4:18.28 699 1650 Free 11 14:57.85 647 Main, Bayley H 26 200 Free 20 1:36.25 639 100 Back 11 46.77 666 200 Back 20 1:44.64 602 Blyzinskyj, Jac 22 100 Fly 17 46.7 687 100 Back 14 47.07 645 Power, Dylan J 18 1 mtr Diving 15 309.05 3 mtr Diving 31 241.95 Platform Diving 19 283.95 Goss, Robert 13 1 mtr Diving 19 291.25 3 mtr Diving 28 268.7 Platform Diving 18 285.25 Clark, Drew S 7 1650 Free 18 15:13.39 571 Delk, Taylor T 6 400 IM 21 3:49.76 599 1650 Free 23 15:17.19 551 Heath, Grady W 4 200 Free 21 1:36.32 636

Georgia

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Kalisz, Chase T 91 200 IM 1 1:41.28 816 400 IM 1 3:36.21 840 200 Fly 3 1:41.03 784 Litherland, Jay 78 500 Free 4 4:16.41 730 400 IM 3 3:40.84 752 200 Back 5 1:40.95 721 Bentz, Gunnar G 74 200 IM 5 1:43.81 722 400 IM 6 3:43.95 698 200 Fly 5 1:43.06 710 Dale, Taylor L 64 100 Fly 9 46.14 733 100 Back 3 45.48 759 200 Back 10 1:42.44 673 Higgins, Walker 56 500 Free 5 4:16.54 728 200 Free 8 1:34.97 694 1650 Free 17 15:08.3 597 Guest, James T 53 400 IM 13 3:47.97 630 100 Breast 13 53.14 684 200 Breast 5 1:54.52 712 Clark, Pace T 51 100 Fly 11 46.58 697 200 Free 22 1:36.33 635 200 Fly 1 1:40.87 791 Acevedo, Javier 49 200 IM 12 1:45.39 668 100 Back 9 46.55 681 200 Back 13 1:42.94 657 Litherland, Kev 42 500 Free 3 4:15.98 737 200 Free 24 1:37.39 587 1650 Free 13 15:05.51 611 Forde, Clayton 36 500 Free 16 4:21.35 650 400 IM 9 3:45.68 669 1650 Free 20 15:15.82 559 Burns, Aidan T 34 500 Free 20 4:19.84 674 400 IM 11 3:45.91 665 1650 Free 14 15:06.15 608 Litherland, Mic 28 400 IM 20 3:49.1 611 200 Fly 7 1:43.36 699 Clifton, Charli 19 1 mtr Diving 17 301.65 3 mtr Diving 18 331.75 Platform Diving 22 260.55 Brooks, Powell 17 100 Fly 23 47.5 623 200 Fly 12 1:44.07 674 Forlini, Ian 15 1 mtr Diving 24 267.15 3 mtr Diving 13 356.35 Orr, Basil M 14 200 Breast 13 1:56.99 641 Mattern, John L 13 100 Breast 15 53.66 647 200 Breast 24 2:01.56 496 Ford, Jackson J 7 200 Breast 18 1:58.30 602 Monaghan, Colin 5 100 Breast 20 54.14 613 Atmore, Blake B 1 200 Fly 24 1:45.74 616 Miller, Kevin T 0 1650 Free 28 15:23.53 517 Wheeler, Walker 0 1 mtr Diving 29 243.5 3 mtr Diving 29 249.25 Platform Diving 25 212.35

Auburn

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Duderstadt, Mic 80 200 IM 8 1:45.45 666 100 Breast 1 51.5 808 200 Breast 4 1:53.22 752 Patching, Joe J 79 200 IM 4 1:42.63 764 400 IM 4 3:42.6 721 200 Back 3 1:40.46 737 Holoda, Peter 62.5 50 Free 7 19.43 735 100 Fly 12 46.63 693 100 Free 5 42.78 736 Darmody, Kyle J 51 50 Free 10 19.53 715 100 Back 10 46.59 678 100 Free 10 43.32 685 Apple, Zach 50 50 Free 5 19.23 775 100 Free 5 42.78 736 Fredriksson, Pe 44 200 IM 14 1:45.69 658 100 Back 17 47.03 647 200 Back 8 1:43.07 653 Martinez, Luis 42 100 Fly 5 46.03 743 200 Fly 10 1:43.56 692 Morris, Hugo 40 50 Free 19 19.84 656 200 Free 15 1:36.83 613 200 Fly 8 1:44.07 674 Lazeroff, Scott 39 1 mtr Diving 18 301.2 3 mtr Diving 21 303.25 Platform Diving 2 461 Turnham, Pete M 38 1 mtr Diving 10 338.65 3 mtr Diving 15 342.15 Platform Diving 17 301.85 Brewer, Thomas 27 200 IM 13 1:45.50 664 200 Breast 14 1:57.12 637 McCloskey, Liam 22 50 Free 23 20.09 608 100 Fly 10 46.35 716 200 Fly 22 1:45.42 627 Kalontarov, Ziv 18 50 Free 15 19.86 653 100 Free 19 43.93 629 Booth, Joshua J 18 200 Free 14 1:35.75 661 100 Back 22 47.94 582 200 Back 23 1:45.72 565 Ballard, Foster 18 200 IM 24 1:47.66 589 100 Fly 15 47.16 650 200 Fly 20 1:44.82 648 Grassi, Santiag 15 50 Free 24 20.1 606 100 Fly 13 46.72 686 Copeland, Taylo 7 100 Back 19 47.6 607 200 Back 24 1:46.03 553 Checchin, Justi 4 1 mtr Diving 31 224.2 3 mtr Diving 30 242.15 Platform Diving 21 269.35 Morris, Alec 4 1650 Free 21 15:16.56 555 Lee, Bryan D 0 1650 Free 30 15:30.95 475 Noletto, Russel 0 1650 Free 33 15:44.46 395

Alabama

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power McKee, Anton S 82.5 200 IM 6 1:44.55 696 100 Breast 3 52.28 746 200 Breast 1 1:52.22 784 Oslin, Connor J 82 100 Fly 8 46.31 719 100 Back 1 44.73 820 200 Back 2 1:40.35 741 Reid, Christoph 75 200 Free 10 1:34.56 713 100 Back 4 46.17 708 200 Back 1 1:39.64 765 Kaliszak, Luke 66.5 50 Free 13 19.65 694 100 Fly 5 46.03 743 100 Back 2 45.03 795 Bams, Laurent J 65 50 Free 11 19.63 696 200 Free 7 1:34.96 695 100 Free 4 42.75 738 Howard, Robert 52 50 Free 9 19.52 717 200 Free 17 1:35.07 690 100 Free 7 42.96 718 Waddell, Zane 48 50 Free 2 19.17 788 100 Free 9 42.3 783 Sagert, Brent 40 1 mtr Diving 14 310.85 3 mtr Diving 20 303.9 Platform Diving 8 374.6 Romanov, Pavel 37 100 Breast 8 52.93 699 200 Breast 12 1:56.94 642 Gray, Alex K 27 50 Free 20 19.94 637 200 Free 12 1:35.48 672 100 Free 18 43.58 661 Kober, Daniel 15 500 Free 21 4:21.97 640 1650 Free 16 15:07.38 602 Charles, Taylor 13 400 IM 24 3:53.47 529 200 Fly 15 1:44.91 645 Adams, Matthew 11 200 Free 16 1:37.44 585 Hadjiconstantin 7 500 Free 24 4:30.79 482 1650 Free 19 15:14.52 565 Day, Szymmy B 4 200 Breast 21 1:59.53 564 Madden, Carl C 2 500 Free 23 4:25.14 587 1650 Free 25 15:18.3 546 Morton, David L 2 1 mtr Diving 26 265.25 3 mtr Diving 24 291.65 Platform Diving 24 222.7

Missouri

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Chadwick, Micha 80 50 Free 3 19.21 779 100 Breast 5 52.41 736 100 Free 2 41.95 821 Goodwin, Kyle S 55 1 mtr Diving 11 334.35 3 mtr Diving 7 388.4 Platform Diving 11 331.9 Schwingenschloe 54 100 Breast 3 52.28 746 200 Breast 3 1:52.61 771 Griffin, Carter 40 100 Back 13 47.04 647 200 Back 4 1:40.51 735 Schreuders, Mik 40 200 Free 4 1:34.06 735 100 Free 13 43.62 658 Hein, Daniel W 39 100 Fly 19 46.93 669 100 Back 6 46.6 678 200 Back 17 1:42.97 656 Alexander, Nick 36 200 IM 18 1:45.83 653 400 IM 14 3:48.58 620 200 Back 11 1:42.64 667 Mapel, Edward A 34 200 IM 23 1:47.24 604 100 Breast 12 53.12 685 200 Breast 10 1:56.43 657 Davis, Nicholas 32 500 Free 14 4:19.01 687 200 Free 18 1:35.16 686 1650 Free 15 15:06.43 606 Sansoucie, Andr 27 100 Fly 3 45.82 761 Mankus, Luke A 21 50 Free 12 19.64 694 100 Fly 24 47.9 590 100 Free 20 44.1 613 Fritter, Hunter 19 1 mtr Diving 21 286.9 3 mtr Diving 22 298.65 Platform Diving 15 312.15 Walton, Alex D 19 400 IM 15 3:50.45 586 200 Back 18 1:43.75 631 Wallace, Martin 16.5 100 Fly 21 47.36 634 200 Fly 14 1:44.81 649 Coffman, Sam E 14 200 Free 13 1:35.66 665 Slaton, Micah L 12 100 Fly 20 47.08 657 200 Fly 18 1:44.35 665 Staver, Nick J 10 100 Breast 24 54.84 561 200 Breast 17 1:58.21 605 Groters, Jordy 9 100 Breast 17 53.52 657 O’Brien, Jordan 4 100 Breast 21 54.39 595

Tennessee

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Stone, Liam B 76 1 mtr Diving 1 468.3 3 mtr Diving 3 442.9 Platform Diving 10 339 Decoursey, Kyle 67 50 Free 6 19.25 771 200 Free 11 1:35.41 675 100 Free 3 42.07 807 Reilman, Joey J 52 200 Free 6 1:34.55 713 100 Back 20 47.69 600 200 Back 7 1:42.39 675 Rusek, Nick J 39.5 1 mtr Diving 15 309.05 3 mtr Diving 12 362.45 Platform Diving 14 314.25 Abbott, Taylor 37 500 Free 13 4:18.96 688 1650 Free 7 14:55.41 659 Coetzee, Ryan 35 50 Free 17 19.67 688 100 Fly 4 46.01 744 McHugh, Sam S 30 500 Free 19 4:19.82 674 400 IM 7 3:44.7 685 1650 Free 24 15:18.03 547 Dibblin, Ross E 29 100 Breast 10 52.66 718 200 Breast 15 1:57.48 626 Hinawi, Marc 29 500 Free 17 4:19.35 682 1650 Free 9 14:56.84 652 Howell, Michael 28 1 mtr Diving 22 270.35 3 mtr Diving 16 341.1 Platform Diving 13 321.55 Heron, David T 27 500 Free 22 4:24.52 597 1650 Free 6 14:54.35 664 Stevens, Peter 24 100 Breast 6 52.56 725 Murray, Nathan 21 400 IM 19 3:49.02 612 200 Back 12 1:42.89 659 Verhage, Braga 12 100 Back 15 47.34 626 Garcia, Matthew 7 100 Back 21 47.86 588 200 Back 22 1:45.31 579 Dunphy, Matthew 7 100 Breast 18 53.67 647 Connolly, Alec 4 100 Free 21 44.18 605 Hirstein, Austi 4 200 IM 21 1:46.78 621 Raab, Tim J 2 100 Breast 23 54.77 567 Rice, Sam W 0 1650 Free 26 15:18.35 545

Texas A&M

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Henschel, Tyler 86 1 mtr Diving 3 420.65 3 mtr Diving 1 478.4 Platform Diving 3 435.4 Thornton, Sam N 70 1 mtr Diving 4 395.15 3 mtr Diving 6 416.9 Platform Diving 9 341.4 Bonetti, Brock 65 200 IM 11 1:45.08 678 100 Back 5 46.21 705 200 Back 6 1:41.77 694 Castillo Luna, 60 200 IM 9 1:44.12 711 100 Breast 9 52.63 720 200 Breast 9 1:54.42 715 Bolleter, Cory 48 50 Free 4 19.22 777 100 Free 8 43.26 691 Tybur, Jonathan 36 400 IM 22 3:50.97 577 100 Breast 16 53.71 644 200 Breast 8 1:56.43 657 Stockton, Zacha 31 1 mtr Diving 12 322.15 3 mtr Diving 11 364.65 Haffey, Colton 26 1 mtr Diving 6 356.8 3 mtr Diving 23 295.5 Kim, Anthony 24 100 Back 16 47.54 611 200 Back 14 1:43.05 654 Gonzales, Jacob 22 50 Free 16 20 626 100 Free 16 43.9 632 Martinez, Jose 20 200 Fly 9 1:43.25 703 Koster, Adam R 14 50 Free 14 19.74 677 100 Free 24 44.58 566 Lake, Skylar L 8 1 mtr Diving 23 269.45 3 mtr Diving 19 329.8 Ayar, Turker 7 100 Fly 18 46.79 680 Walker, Benjami 6 200 Breast 19 1:58.74 589 Gibbons, Jake R 0 1650 Free 32 15:36.58 442

South Carolina

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Minuth, Fynn 83 500 Free 1 4:11.07 827 200 Free 3 1:33.67 753 200 Fly 6 1:43.33 700 Peribonio, Tom 67 500 Free 9 4:16.31 732 400 IM 5 3:43.45 706 1650 Free 8 14:56.77 652 Wich-Glasen, Ni 65 200 IM 17 1:45.03 680 100 Breast 2 51.79 784 200 Breast 2 1:52.41 777 Bekemeyer, Cody 59 500 Free 10 4:17.73 708 400 IM 12 3:46.36 657 1650 Free 3 14:49.09 688 Gotro, Jordan 58 1 mtr Diving 8 311.15 3 mtr Diving 14 352.25 Platform Diving 7 386.05 Mahmoud, Akaram 54 500 Free 8 4:17.57 711 1650 Free 1 14:38.91 737 Boland, Jonatha 40 100 Fly 14 46.82 678 100 Back 12 46.79 664 100 Free 15 43.84 637 Smith, Jack C 21 200 IM 15 1:45.73 656 400 IM 17 3:45.83 666 Goldfaden, Itay 13 100 Breast 14 53.32 671 Bohon, Jeremiah 5 200 Breast 20 1:58.81 586 Tosh, Caleb J 4 200 Fly 21 1:44.91 645 Kananowicz, Bry 4 200 Back 21 1:44.98 590 Markman, Lyle 2 1 mtr Diving 25 266.1 3 mtr Diving 25 284.85 Platform Diving 23 233.7 Hang, Thomas N 2 200 Breast 23 2:00.16 544 Countie, Will M 1 100 Back 24 48.16 565 Morrin, Travis 0 1650 Free 31 15:33.91 458

LSU

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Celaya Hernande 88 1 mtr Diving 2 467.05 3 mtr Diving 2 469.95 Platform Diving 1 496.55 McClellan, Matt 62 1 mtr Diving 5 364.2 3 mtr Diving 8 361.2 Platform Diving 12 321.9 Rysemus, Logan 49 100 Fly 7 46.17 731 100 Back 7 46.69 671 100 Free 22 44.31 593 Phillip, Matthe 45 1 mtr Diving 30 242 3 mtr Diving 9 371.85 Platform Diving 5 412.75 Dejean, Silas A 40 100 Breast 11 52.98 695 200 Breast 6 1:54.78 705 Suchla, Andrew 40 1 mtr Diving 7 336.25 3 mtr Diving 10 367.5 Markham, Jake M 38 200 Free 9 1:33.94 740 200 Fly 17 1:43.96 678 100 Free 17 43.46 672 Goldman, Brando 36 200 IM 16 1:46.29 637 100 Fly 16 47.2 647 200 Fly 13 1:44.27 667 Luht, Karl J 24 100 Back 8 46.78 665 100 Free 23 44.38 586 Jones, Harrison 11 200 Fly 16 1:45.18 636 House, Garrett 6 100 Breast 22 54.72 570 200 Breast 22 1:59.58 562 Saemundsson, Sv 0 1650 Free 29 15:24.76 510

Kentucky