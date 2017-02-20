SEC Men Individual Scoring Breakdown

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
SEC’s was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled are a some stats on individual performance in finals. In a separate post, I did a breakdown of the
team scoring. Notes
-The only swimmers over 90 points were Caleb Dressel with a perfect 96 and Chase Kalisz with 91 (2 1st and a 3rd). The next 2 individual scorers were divers Juan Celaya Hernandez of LSU with 88 and Tyler Henschel of Texas A&M with 86.
-The best swim in finals of the meet by Swimulator power points was Caleb Dressel’s 50 free at 963 points. He had 3 swims over 900 points. The highest rated non Dressel swims were both in the 400 IM. Chase Kalisz’s 3:36.41 400 IM rated at 840 points and Mark Szaranek’s 3:36.54 was 833.
Individual Breakdown
Power is the swim’s
Swimulator power points. Times are finals times. This is finals swims only, plus all diving, so it includes some non scoring mile swims as the mile is a timed final Florida
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Dressel, Caeleb
96
50 Free
1
18.46
963
100 Fly
1
44.21
923
100 Free
1
41.24
904
Switkowski, Jan
83
200 IM
3
1:42.25
778
100 Fly
2
45.59
781
200 Fly
2
1:40.94
788
Szaranek, Mark
82
200 IM
2
1:41.30
815
400 IM
2
3:36.54
833
200 Fly
4
1:42.34
735
D’Arrigo, Mitch
81
500 Free
2
4:12.71
795
200 Free
5
1:34.07
734
1650 Free
2
14:45.96
703
Smith, Samuel C
70
1 mtr Diving
9
343.9
3 mtr Diving
4
440.2
Platform Diving
6
390.9
Rooney, Maxime
56
500 Free
15
4:20.94
656
200 Free
1
1:32.18
827
200 Back
15
1:43.54
638
Balogh, Brennan
54
200 IM
10
1:45.06
679
400 IM
10
3:45.87
666
200 Back
9
1:42.43
673
Baqlah, Khader
51
500 Free
18
4:19.54
679
200 Free
2
1:33.65
754
100 Free
11
43.36
681
Lawless, Ben W
51
500 Free
6
4:16.94
721
200 Free
23
1:36.7
619
1650 Free
5
14:51.03
679
Bray, Chandler
46
100 Breast
7
52.71
714
200 Breast
7
1:55.86
673
Lebed, Alex M
45
200 IM
7
1:44.89
685
400 IM
8
3:45.6
670
Brady, Andrew P
41
500 Free
12
4:18.53
695
1650 Free
4
14:50.05
684
Martinez Scarpe
35
50 Free
8
19.67
688
100 Free
14
43.72
648
Palazzo, Ross D
33
200 IM
19
1:46.54
629
400 IM
16
3:54.11
516
200 Breast
11
1:56.56
653
Manganiello, Bl
32
500 Free
11
4:18.28
699
1650 Free
11
14:57.85
647
Main, Bayley H
26
200 Free
20
1:36.25
639
100 Back
11
46.77
666
200 Back
20
1:44.64
602
Blyzinskyj, Jac
22
100 Fly
17
46.7
687
100 Back
14
47.07
645
Power, Dylan J
18
1 mtr Diving
15
309.05
3 mtr Diving
31
241.95
Platform Diving
19
283.95
Goss, Robert
13
1 mtr Diving
19
291.25
3 mtr Diving
28
268.7
Platform Diving
18
285.25
Clark, Drew S
7
1650 Free
18
15:13.39
571
Delk, Taylor T
6
400 IM
21
3:49.76
599
1650 Free
23
15:17.19
551
Heath, Grady W
4
200 Free
21
1:36.32
636
Georgia
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Kalisz, Chase T
91
200 IM
1
1:41.28
816
400 IM
1
3:36.21
840
200 Fly
3
1:41.03
784
Litherland, Jay
78
500 Free
4
4:16.41
730
400 IM
3
3:40.84
752
200 Back
5
1:40.95
721
Bentz, Gunnar G
74
200 IM
5
1:43.81
722
400 IM
6
3:43.95
698
200 Fly
5
1:43.06
710
Dale, Taylor L
64
100 Fly
9
46.14
733
100 Back
3
45.48
759
200 Back
10
1:42.44
673
Higgins, Walker
56
500 Free
5
4:16.54
728
200 Free
8
1:34.97
694
1650 Free
17
15:08.3
597
Guest, James T
53
400 IM
13
3:47.97
630
100 Breast
13
53.14
684
200 Breast
5
1:54.52
712
Clark, Pace T
51
100 Fly
11
46.58
697
200 Free
22
1:36.33
635
200 Fly
1
1:40.87
791
Acevedo, Javier
49
200 IM
12
1:45.39
668
100 Back
9
46.55
681
200 Back
13
1:42.94
657
Litherland, Kev
42
500 Free
3
4:15.98
737
200 Free
24
1:37.39
587
1650 Free
13
15:05.51
611
Forde, Clayton
36
500 Free
16
4:21.35
650
400 IM
9
3:45.68
669
1650 Free
20
15:15.82
559
Burns, Aidan T
34
500 Free
20
4:19.84
674
400 IM
11
3:45.91
665
1650 Free
14
15:06.15
608
Litherland, Mic
28
400 IM
20
3:49.1
611
200 Fly
7
1:43.36
699
Clifton, Charli
19
1 mtr Diving
17
301.65
3 mtr Diving
18
331.75
Platform Diving
22
260.55
Brooks, Powell
17
100 Fly
23
47.5
623
200 Fly
12
1:44.07
674
Forlini, Ian
15
1 mtr Diving
24
267.15
3 mtr Diving
13
356.35
Orr, Basil M
14
200 Breast
13
1:56.99
641
Mattern, John L
13
100 Breast
15
53.66
647
200 Breast
24
2:01.56
496
Ford, Jackson J
7
200 Breast
18
1:58.30
602
Monaghan, Colin
5
100 Breast
20
54.14
613
Atmore, Blake B
1
200 Fly
24
1:45.74
616
Miller, Kevin T
0
1650 Free
28
15:23.53
517
Wheeler, Walker
0
1 mtr Diving
29
243.5
3 mtr Diving
29
249.25
Platform Diving
25
212.35
Auburn
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Duderstadt, Mic
80
200 IM
8
1:45.45
666
100 Breast
1
51.5
808
200 Breast
4
1:53.22
752
Patching, Joe J
79
200 IM
4
1:42.63
764
400 IM
4
3:42.6
721
200 Back
3
1:40.46
737
Holoda, Peter
62.5
50 Free
7
19.43
735
100 Fly
12
46.63
693
100 Free
5
42.78
736
Darmody, Kyle J
51
50 Free
10
19.53
715
100 Back
10
46.59
678
100 Free
10
43.32
685
Apple, Zach
50
50 Free
5
19.23
775
100 Free
5
42.78
736
Fredriksson, Pe
44
200 IM
14
1:45.69
658
100 Back
17
47.03
647
200 Back
8
1:43.07
653
Martinez, Luis
42
100 Fly
5
46.03
743
200 Fly
10
1:43.56
692
Morris, Hugo
40
50 Free
19
19.84
656
200 Free
15
1:36.83
613
200 Fly
8
1:44.07
674
Lazeroff, Scott
39
1 mtr Diving
18
301.2
3 mtr Diving
21
303.25
Platform Diving
2
461
Turnham, Pete M
38
1 mtr Diving
10
338.65
3 mtr Diving
15
342.15
Platform Diving
17
301.85
Brewer, Thomas
27
200 IM
13
1:45.50
664
200 Breast
14
1:57.12
637
McCloskey, Liam
22
50 Free
23
20.09
608
100 Fly
10
46.35
716
200 Fly
22
1:45.42
627
Kalontarov, Ziv
18
50 Free
15
19.86
653
100 Free
19
43.93
629
Booth, Joshua J
18
200 Free
14
1:35.75
661
100 Back
22
47.94
582
200 Back
23
1:45.72
565
Ballard, Foster
18
200 IM
24
1:47.66
589
100 Fly
15
47.16
650
200 Fly
20
1:44.82
648
Grassi, Santiag
15
50 Free
24
20.1
606
100 Fly
13
46.72
686
Copeland, Taylo
7
100 Back
19
47.6
607
200 Back
24
1:46.03
553
Checchin, Justi
4
1 mtr Diving
31
224.2
3 mtr Diving
30
242.15
Platform Diving
21
269.35
Morris, Alec
4
1650 Free
21
15:16.56
555
Lee, Bryan D
0
1650 Free
30
15:30.95
475
Noletto, Russel
0
1650 Free
33
15:44.46
395
Alabama
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
McKee, Anton S
82.5
200 IM
6
1:44.55
696
100 Breast
3
52.28
746
200 Breast
1
1:52.22
784
Oslin, Connor J
82
100 Fly
8
46.31
719
100 Back
1
44.73
820
200 Back
2
1:40.35
741
Reid, Christoph
75
200 Free
10
1:34.56
713
100 Back
4
46.17
708
200 Back
1
1:39.64
765
Kaliszak, Luke
66.5
50 Free
13
19.65
694
100 Fly
5
46.03
743
100 Back
2
45.03
795
Bams, Laurent J
65
50 Free
11
19.63
696
200 Free
7
1:34.96
695
100 Free
4
42.75
738
Howard, Robert
52
50 Free
9
19.52
717
200 Free
17
1:35.07
690
100 Free
7
42.96
718
Waddell, Zane
48
50 Free
2
19.17
788
100 Free
9
42.3
783
Sagert, Brent
40
1 mtr Diving
14
310.85
3 mtr Diving
20
303.9
Platform Diving
8
374.6
Romanov, Pavel
37
100 Breast
8
52.93
699
200 Breast
12
1:56.94
642
Gray, Alex K
27
50 Free
20
19.94
637
200 Free
12
1:35.48
672
100 Free
18
43.58
661
Kober, Daniel
15
500 Free
21
4:21.97
640
1650 Free
16
15:07.38
602
Charles, Taylor
13
400 IM
24
3:53.47
529
200 Fly
15
1:44.91
645
Adams, Matthew
11
200 Free
16
1:37.44
585
Hadjiconstantin
7
500 Free
24
4:30.79
482
1650 Free
19
15:14.52
565
Day, Szymmy B
4
200 Breast
21
1:59.53
564
Madden, Carl C
2
500 Free
23
4:25.14
587
1650 Free
25
15:18.3
546
Morton, David L
2
1 mtr Diving
26
265.25
3 mtr Diving
24
291.65
Platform Diving
24
222.7
Missouri
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Chadwick, Micha
80
50 Free
3
19.21
779
100 Breast
5
52.41
736
100 Free
2
41.95
821
Goodwin, Kyle S
55
1 mtr Diving
11
334.35
3 mtr Diving
7
388.4
Platform Diving
11
331.9
Schwingenschloe
54
100 Breast
3
52.28
746
200 Breast
3
1:52.61
771
Griffin, Carter
40
100 Back
13
47.04
647
200 Back
4
1:40.51
735
Schreuders, Mik
40
200 Free
4
1:34.06
735
100 Free
13
43.62
658
Hein, Daniel W
39
100 Fly
19
46.93
669
100 Back
6
46.6
678
200 Back
17
1:42.97
656
Alexander, Nick
36
200 IM
18
1:45.83
653
400 IM
14
3:48.58
620
200 Back
11
1:42.64
667
Mapel, Edward A
34
200 IM
23
1:47.24
604
100 Breast
12
53.12
685
200 Breast
10
1:56.43
657
Davis, Nicholas
32
500 Free
14
4:19.01
687
200 Free
18
1:35.16
686
1650 Free
15
15:06.43
606
Sansoucie, Andr
27
100 Fly
3
45.82
761
Mankus, Luke A
21
50 Free
12
19.64
694
100 Fly
24
47.9
590
100 Free
20
44.1
613
Fritter, Hunter
19
1 mtr Diving
21
286.9
3 mtr Diving
22
298.65
Platform Diving
15
312.15
Walton, Alex D
19
400 IM
15
3:50.45
586
200 Back
18
1:43.75
631
Wallace, Martin
16.5
100 Fly
21
47.36
634
200 Fly
14
1:44.81
649
Coffman, Sam E
14
200 Free
13
1:35.66
665
Slaton, Micah L
12
100 Fly
20
47.08
657
200 Fly
18
1:44.35
665
Staver, Nick J
10
100 Breast
24
54.84
561
200 Breast
17
1:58.21
605
Groters, Jordy
9
100 Breast
17
53.52
657
O’Brien, Jordan
4
100 Breast
21
54.39
595
Tennessee
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Stone, Liam B
76
1 mtr Diving
1
468.3
3 mtr Diving
3
442.9
Platform Diving
10
339
Decoursey, Kyle
67
50 Free
6
19.25
771
200 Free
11
1:35.41
675
100 Free
3
42.07
807
Reilman, Joey J
52
200 Free
6
1:34.55
713
100 Back
20
47.69
600
200 Back
7
1:42.39
675
Rusek, Nick J
39.5
1 mtr Diving
15
309.05
3 mtr Diving
12
362.45
Platform Diving
14
314.25
Abbott, Taylor
37
500 Free
13
4:18.96
688
1650 Free
7
14:55.41
659
Coetzee, Ryan
35
50 Free
17
19.67
688
100 Fly
4
46.01
744
McHugh, Sam S
30
500 Free
19
4:19.82
674
400 IM
7
3:44.7
685
1650 Free
24
15:18.03
547
Dibblin, Ross E
29
100 Breast
10
52.66
718
200 Breast
15
1:57.48
626
Hinawi, Marc
29
500 Free
17
4:19.35
682
1650 Free
9
14:56.84
652
Howell, Michael
28
1 mtr Diving
22
270.35
3 mtr Diving
16
341.1
Platform Diving
13
321.55
Heron, David T
27
500 Free
22
4:24.52
597
1650 Free
6
14:54.35
664
Stevens, Peter
24
100 Breast
6
52.56
725
Murray, Nathan
21
400 IM
19
3:49.02
612
200 Back
12
1:42.89
659
Verhage, Braga
12
100 Back
15
47.34
626
Garcia, Matthew
7
100 Back
21
47.86
588
200 Back
22
1:45.31
579
Dunphy, Matthew
7
100 Breast
18
53.67
647
Connolly, Alec
4
100 Free
21
44.18
605
Hirstein, Austi
4
200 IM
21
1:46.78
621
Raab, Tim J
2
100 Breast
23
54.77
567
Rice, Sam W
0
1650 Free
26
15:18.35
545
Texas A&M
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Henschel, Tyler
86
1 mtr Diving
3
420.65
3 mtr Diving
1
478.4
Platform Diving
3
435.4
Thornton, Sam N
70
1 mtr Diving
4
395.15
3 mtr Diving
6
416.9
Platform Diving
9
341.4
Bonetti, Brock
65
200 IM
11
1:45.08
678
100 Back
5
46.21
705
200 Back
6
1:41.77
694
Castillo Luna,
60
200 IM
9
1:44.12
711
100 Breast
9
52.63
720
200 Breast
9
1:54.42
715
Bolleter, Cory
48
50 Free
4
19.22
777
100 Free
8
43.26
691
Tybur, Jonathan
36
400 IM
22
3:50.97
577
100 Breast
16
53.71
644
200 Breast
8
1:56.43
657
Stockton, Zacha
31
1 mtr Diving
12
322.15
3 mtr Diving
11
364.65
Haffey, Colton
26
1 mtr Diving
6
356.8
3 mtr Diving
23
295.5
Kim, Anthony
24
100 Back
16
47.54
611
200 Back
14
1:43.05
654
Gonzales, Jacob
22
50 Free
16
20
626
100 Free
16
43.9
632
Martinez, Jose
20
200 Fly
9
1:43.25
703
Koster, Adam R
14
50 Free
14
19.74
677
100 Free
24
44.58
566
Lake, Skylar L
8
1 mtr Diving
23
269.45
3 mtr Diving
19
329.8
Ayar, Turker
7
100 Fly
18
46.79
680
Walker, Benjami
6
200 Breast
19
1:58.74
589
Gibbons, Jake R
0
1650 Free
32
15:36.58
442
South Carolina
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Minuth, Fynn
83
500 Free
1
4:11.07
827
200 Free
3
1:33.67
753
200 Fly
6
1:43.33
700
Peribonio, Tom
67
500 Free
9
4:16.31
732
400 IM
5
3:43.45
706
1650 Free
8
14:56.77
652
Wich-Glasen, Ni
65
200 IM
17
1:45.03
680
100 Breast
2
51.79
784
200 Breast
2
1:52.41
777
Bekemeyer, Cody
59
500 Free
10
4:17.73
708
400 IM
12
3:46.36
657
1650 Free
3
14:49.09
688
Gotro, Jordan
58
1 mtr Diving
8
311.15
3 mtr Diving
14
352.25
Platform Diving
7
386.05
Mahmoud, Akaram
54
500 Free
8
4:17.57
711
1650 Free
1
14:38.91
737
Boland, Jonatha
40
100 Fly
14
46.82
678
100 Back
12
46.79
664
100 Free
15
43.84
637
Smith, Jack C
21
200 IM
15
1:45.73
656
400 IM
17
3:45.83
666
Goldfaden, Itay
13
100 Breast
14
53.32
671
Bohon, Jeremiah
5
200 Breast
20
1:58.81
586
Tosh, Caleb J
4
200 Fly
21
1:44.91
645
Kananowicz, Bry
4
200 Back
21
1:44.98
590
Markman, Lyle
2
1 mtr Diving
25
266.1
3 mtr Diving
25
284.85
Platform Diving
23
233.7
Hang, Thomas N
2
200 Breast
23
2:00.16
544
Countie, Will M
1
100 Back
24
48.16
565
Morrin, Travis
0
1650 Free
31
15:33.91
458
LSU
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Celaya Hernande
88
1 mtr Diving
2
467.05
3 mtr Diving
2
469.95
Platform Diving
1
496.55
McClellan, Matt
62
1 mtr Diving
5
364.2
3 mtr Diving
8
361.2
Platform Diving
12
321.9
Rysemus, Logan
49
100 Fly
7
46.17
731
100 Back
7
46.69
671
100 Free
22
44.31
593
Phillip, Matthe
45
1 mtr Diving
30
242
3 mtr Diving
9
371.85
Platform Diving
5
412.75
Dejean, Silas A
40
100 Breast
11
52.98
695
200 Breast
6
1:54.78
705
Suchla, Andrew
40
1 mtr Diving
7
336.25
3 mtr Diving
10
367.5
Markham, Jake M
38
200 Free
9
1:33.94
740
200 Fly
17
1:43.96
678
100 Free
17
43.46
672
Goldman, Brando
36
200 IM
16
1:46.29
637
100 Fly
16
47.2
647
200 Fly
13
1:44.27
667
Luht, Karl J
24
100 Back
8
46.78
665
100 Free
23
44.38
586
Jones, Harrison
11
200 Fly
16
1:45.18
636
House, Garrett
6
100 Breast
22
54.72
570
200 Breast
22
1:59.58
562
Saemundsson, Sv
0
1650 Free
29
15:24.76
510
Kentucky
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Masterton, Seba
65
1 mtr Diving
13
321.4
3 mtr Diving
5
428.15
Platform Diving
4
423.05
Jones, Isaac P
46
500 Free
7
4:17.52
712
200 Free
19
1:35.72
662
1650 Free
10
14:57.77
648
Jou, Stephen
20
1 mtr Diving
28
253.55
3 mtr Diving
17
337.7
Platform Diving
16
311.6
Higgins, Kyle D
20
100 Fly
21
47.36
634
200 Fly
11
1:43.93
679
Wetzlar, Peter
18
50 Free
22
20.01
624
100 Free
12
43.51
668
Thaning, Walker
18
100 Back
18
47.46
617
200 Back
16
1:43.97
624
Amdor, Wyatt I
17
100 Breast
19
53.71
644
200 Breast
16
1:58.31
602
Aviotti, Drew M
15
1650 Free
12
15:03.11
622
Frebel, Kevin P
10
1 mtr Diving
20
290.5
3 mtr Diving
27
276.1
Platform Diving
20
276.5
Swart, Josh D
8
100 Back
23
48.09
570
200 Back
19
1:44.44
608
Flynn, Brandon
7
400 IM
18
3:48.55
620
Garcia, Cobe J
7
50 Free
18
19.83
660
Beach, Matthew
6
200 Fly
19
1:44.65
654
Blandford, Conn
5
200 IM
22
1:47.21
605
400 IM
23
3:51.56
566
Brown, Glen T
5
200 IM
20
1:46.57
628
Gunn, Sean M
4
50 Free
21
19.96
633
Gunning, Jackso
3
1650 Free
22
15:16.83
553
Smith, Jacob D
2
200 Fly
23
1:45.52
624
Stevenson, Jami
0
1650 Free
27
15:19.33
540
Richter, Noah J
0
1 mtr Diving
27
262.25
3 mtr Diving
26
281.55
Platform Diving
26
206.7
