SEC Men Team Scoring Breakdown

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

SEC’s was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled are a variety of summary stats on team scoring. In a separate post, I’ll do a breakdown of individual scoring.

Notes

-While the top teams, Florida, Georgia, Auburn, and Alabama, sorted themselves very early in the meet and held place, the next four spots changed hands frequently Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and South Carolina swapped places constantly throughout the middle and late portions of the meet.

-The highest single event score was Georgia in the 400 IM, followed by Georgia in the 200 fly with 123, and champions Florida in the 1650 with 104.

-Every team but Missouri (10 A finalists) and Kentucky won and individual event. Florida won the most at 4, followed by Georgia and Alabama with 3.

Overall Team Scores

1. Florida: 1271.5

2. Georgia: 985

3. Auburn: 925.5

4. Alabama: 897

5. Missouri: 771

6. Tennessee: 770.5

7. Texas A&M: 759

8. South Carolina: 696

9. LSU: 641

10. Kentucky: 481.5

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

Florida Georgia Auburn Alabama Missouri Tennessee Texas A&M South Carolina LSU Kentucky 1 mtr Diving 37.5 10 24 13 20 46.5 94 22 76 19 200 Medley Relay 101.5 50 72 69 70 98.5 148 68 110 63 800 Free Relay 165.5 104 128 119 70 144.5 188 120 154 111 500 Free 267.5 198 128 126 83 176.5 188 211 154 134 200 IM 368.5 270 204 150 92 180.5 224 232 165 142 50 Free 422.5 270 290 233 134 213.5 274 232 165 156 200 Free Relay 486.5 314 346 287 186 261.5 324 278 199 196 400 IM 568.5 452 372 288 211 290.5 327 327 199 205 100 Fly 637.5 490 454.5 334.5 253.5 316.5 334 340 233 208.5 3 mtr Diving 663.5 511 470.5 340.5 279.5 369.5 414 353 320 242.5 200 Free 759.5 537 495.5 415.5 326.5 409.5 414 380 340 248.5 200 Fly 813.5 660 542.5 427.5 346.5 409.5 434 408 374 272.5 100 Back 842.5 707 577.5 513.5 384.5 430.5 470 424 419 281.5 100 Breast 865.5 738 609.5 562 465 480.5 501 465 438 287.5 400 Medley Relay 929.5 788 663.5 614 521 526.5 549 505 482 321.5 1650 Free 1033.5 829 667.5 631 533 594.5 549 586 482 356.5 200 Back 1070.5 885 719.5 691 591 635.5 586 590 482 373.5 100 Free 1131.5 885 791.5 767 638 666.5 620 602 496 388.5 200 Breast 1170.5 932 830.5 818 691 678.5 668 637 523 399.5 Platform Diving 1207.5 935 871.5 841 719 722.5 715 662 595 441.5 400 Free Relay 1271.5 985 925.5 897 771 770.5 759 696 641 481.5

Single Event Scores

What each team scored in each event

Florida Georgia Auburn Alabama Missouri Tennessee Texas A&M South Carolina LSU Kentucky 1 mtr Diving 37.5 10 24 13 20 46.5 94 22 76 19 200 Medley Relay 64 40 48 56 50 52 54 46 34 44 800 Free Relay 64 54 56 50 0 46 40 52 44 48 500 Free 102 94 0 7 13 32 0 91 0 23 200 IM 101 72 76 24 9 4 36 21 11 8 50 Free 54 0 86 83 42 33 50 0 0 14 200 Free Relay 64 44 56 54 52 48 50 46 34 40 400 IM 82 138 26 1 25 29 3 49 0 9 100 Fly 69 38 82.5 46.5 42.5 26 7 13 34 3.5 3 mtr Diving 26 21 16 6 26 53 80 13 87 34 200 Free 96 26 25 75 47 40 0 27 20 6 200 Fly 54 123 47 12 20 0 20 28 34 24 100 Back 29 47 35 86 38 21 36 16 45 9 100 Breast 23 31 32 48.5 80.5 50 31 41 19 6 400 Medley Relay 64 50 54 52 56 46 48 40 44 34 1650 Free 104 41 4 17 12 68 0 81 0 35 200 Back 37 56 52 60 58 41 37 4 0 17 100 Free 61 0 72 76 47 31 34 12 14 15 200 Breast 39 47 39 51 53 12 48 35 27 11 Platform Diving 37 3 41 23 28 44 47 25 72 42 400 Free Relay 64 50 54 56 52 48 44 34 46 40

Number of Times Achieved Each Place (Individual Events)