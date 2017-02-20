SEC Men Team Scoring Breakdown

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18
- Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)
SEC’s was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled are a variety of summary stats on team scoring. In a separate post, I’ll do a breakdown of individual scoring.
Notes
-While the top teams, Florida, Georgia, Auburn, and Alabama, sorted themselves very early in the meet and held place, the next four spots changed hands frequently Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and South Carolina swapped places constantly throughout the middle and late portions of the meet.
-The highest single event score was Georgia in the 400 IM, followed by Georgia in the 200 fly with 123, and champions Florida in the 1650 with 104.
-Every team but Missouri (10 A finalists) and Kentucky won and individual event. Florida won the most at 4, followed by Georgia and Alabama with 3.
Overall Team Scores
1. Florida: 1271.5
2. Georgia: 985
3. Auburn: 925.5
4. Alabama: 897
5. Missouri: 771
6. Tennessee: 770.5
7. Texas A&M: 759
8. South Carolina: 696
9. LSU: 641
10. Kentucky: 481.5
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
|Florida
|Georgia
|Auburn
|Alabama
|Missouri
|Tennessee
|Texas A&M
|South Carolina
|LSU
|Kentucky
|1 mtr Diving
|37.5
|10
|24
|13
|20
|46.5
|94
|22
|76
|19
|200 Medley Relay
|101.5
|50
|72
|69
|70
|98.5
|148
|68
|110
|63
|800 Free Relay
|165.5
|104
|128
|119
|70
|144.5
|188
|120
|154
|111
|500 Free
|267.5
|198
|128
|126
|83
|176.5
|188
|211
|154
|134
|200 IM
|368.5
|270
|204
|150
|92
|180.5
|224
|232
|165
|142
|50 Free
|422.5
|270
|290
|233
|134
|213.5
|274
|232
|165
|156
|200 Free Relay
|486.5
|314
|346
|287
|186
|261.5
|324
|278
|199
|196
|400 IM
|568.5
|452
|372
|288
|211
|290.5
|327
|327
|199
|205
|100 Fly
|637.5
|490
|454.5
|334.5
|253.5
|316.5
|334
|340
|233
|208.5
|3 mtr Diving
|663.5
|511
|470.5
|340.5
|279.5
|369.5
|414
|353
|320
|242.5
|200 Free
|759.5
|537
|495.5
|415.5
|326.5
|409.5
|414
|380
|340
|248.5
|200 Fly
|813.5
|660
|542.5
|427.5
|346.5
|409.5
|434
|408
|374
|272.5
|100 Back
|842.5
|707
|577.5
|513.5
|384.5
|430.5
|470
|424
|419
|281.5
|100 Breast
|865.5
|738
|609.5
|562
|465
|480.5
|501
|465
|438
|287.5
|400 Medley Relay
|929.5
|788
|663.5
|614
|521
|526.5
|549
|505
|482
|321.5
|1650 Free
|1033.5
|829
|667.5
|631
|533
|594.5
|549
|586
|482
|356.5
|200 Back
|1070.5
|885
|719.5
|691
|591
|635.5
|586
|590
|482
|373.5
|100 Free
|1131.5
|885
|791.5
|767
|638
|666.5
|620
|602
|496
|388.5
|200 Breast
|1170.5
|932
|830.5
|818
|691
|678.5
|668
|637
|523
|399.5
|Platform Diving
|1207.5
|935
|871.5
|841
|719
|722.5
|715
|662
|595
|441.5
|400 Free Relay
|1271.5
|985
|925.5
|897
|771
|770.5
|759
|696
|641
|481.5
Single Event Scores
What each team scored in each event
|Florida
|Georgia
|Auburn
|Alabama
|Missouri
|Tennessee
|Texas A&M
|South Carolina
|LSU
|Kentucky
|1 mtr Diving
|37.5
|10
|24
|13
|20
|46.5
|94
|22
|76
|19
|200 Medley Relay
|64
|40
|48
|56
|50
|52
|54
|46
|34
|44
|800 Free Relay
|64
|54
|56
|50
|0
|46
|40
|52
|44
|48
|500 Free
|102
|94
|0
|7
|13
|32
|0
|91
|0
|23
|200 IM
|101
|72
|76
|24
|9
|4
|36
|21
|11
|8
|50 Free
|54
|0
|86
|83
|42
|33
|50
|0
|0
|14
|200 Free Relay
|64
|44
|56
|54
|52
|48
|50
|46
|34
|40
|400 IM
|82
|138
|26
|1
|25
|29
|3
|49
|0
|9
|100 Fly
|69
|38
|82.5
|46.5
|42.5
|26
|7
|13
|34
|3.5
|3 mtr Diving
|26
|21
|16
|6
|26
|53
|80
|13
|87
|34
|200 Free
|96
|26
|25
|75
|47
|40
|0
|27
|20
|6
|200 Fly
|54
|123
|47
|12
|20
|0
|20
|28
|34
|24
|100 Back
|29
|47
|35
|86
|38
|21
|36
|16
|45
|9
|100 Breast
|23
|31
|32
|48.5
|80.5
|50
|31
|41
|19
|6
|400 Medley Relay
|64
|50
|54
|52
|56
|46
|48
|40
|44
|34
|1650 Free
|104
|41
|4
|17
|12
|68
|0
|81
|0
|35
|200 Back
|37
|56
|52
|60
|58
|41
|37
|4
|0
|17
|100 Free
|61
|0
|72
|76
|47
|31
|34
|12
|14
|15
|200 Breast
|39
|47
|39
|51
|53
|12
|48
|35
|27
|11
|Platform Diving
|37
|3
|41
|23
|28
|44
|47
|25
|72
|42
|400 Free Relay
|64
|50
|54
|56
|52
|48
|44
|34
|46
|40
Number of Times Achieved Each Place (Individual Events)
|Florida
|Georgia
|Tennessee
|Alabama
|Texas A&M
|Auburn
|LSU
|Missouri
|Kentucky
|South Carolina
|1
|4
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|5
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|2
|1
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|9
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|11
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|12
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|13
|0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|14
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|15
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|16
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|17
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|18
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0
|19
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|4
|0
|20
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|21
|2
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|22
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|3
|0
|23
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|24
|0
|3
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
