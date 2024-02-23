Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Scratch Report: Tough Doubles Decisions Loom on Day 3 of Women’s Big Ten Championships

February 23rd, 2024 Big Ten, College, News

2024 WOMEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

A busy schedule featuring the 100 butterfly, 400 IM, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke on Day 3 of the 2024 Women’s Big Ten Championships has forced some swimmers to make tough decisions regarding doubles.

Some of those choices make sense, such as Wisconsin senior Phoebe Bacon opting for the 100 back over the 100 fly. She’s ranked 3rd this season in the 100 fly compared to 1st in the 100 back.

Others make less sense, like Michigan sophomore Ella Piersma foregoing the 100 fly (an event in which she has the sixth-fastest time in the Big Ten) in favor of the 200 free, where she’s ranked 30th this season within the conference.

Iowa freshman Olivia Swalley and Michigan sophomore Devon Kitchel are tied for the No. 8 seed in the 100 breast, but both are entered in the 400 IM instead. Swalley is ranked 16th this season in the 400 IM among Big Ten swimmers while Kitchel is only ranked 25th in the event.

Other swimmers such as Ohio State senior Tristan Harrison chose to take on a double rather than pick just one event to contest. She’s entered in the 100 fly and 100 back double as the ninth and seventh seeds in those events, respectively.

