Sarah Sjostrom Will Race the Skins For ENS: Match 7 Day 2 Entries

2020 International Swimming League – Match 7

Team Scores After Day 1

Lanes

Iron – Lanes 1 & 2

Energy Standard – Lanes 3 & 4

Toronto Titans – Lanes 5 & 6

DC Trident – Lanes 7 & 8

One key event to watch will be Energy Standard’s Sarah Sjostrom going head-to-head with Ranomi Kromowidjojo (IRO) in the 100 free. Energy Standard is sticking with their strategy from match 6 and having Femke Heemskerk race the 200 free instead of Sjostrom. Again, Maddy Banic and Anastasiya Shkurdai will tag-team the 50 fly and give Sjostrom the entire meet to rest up for the freestyle skins race later.

Iron has dished out tough lineups for Katinka Hosszu and David Verraszto. Hosszu will race the 200fly, 100IM, and 400IM in the short time span of 2 hours. Verraszto will first race the 200 fly against Chad le Clos (ENS), and then the 400IM. Given that Max Litchfield (ENS) is sitting out on this match, Iron will have the opportunity to score more points in the 400IM than they would have with Litchfield in the race.

Another big event this morning will be the rematch between Iron’s Ida Hulkko and Benedetta Pilato (ENS) in the 100 breast. Hulkko pulled an upset on Day 1 by out touching Pilato in the 50 breast, and that may fuel Pilato to race even harder today.

For the women’s freestyle skins race, we will see another showdown between Sjostrom and Kromowidjojo, the 2nd and 3rd fastest in the event this season. The only difference in their event lineups is that Kromowidjojo will race the 50 fly as well.

One of the most anticipating lineups this morning is the men’s breaststroke skins race where the top two 50 breaststrokers in the ISL this season will battle it out. Emre Sakci (IRO) already holds the ISL record in the 50 breast, swimming his fastest time this season yesterday at 25.29. He beat Ilya Shymanovich (ENS), who is ranked 2nd in the event in this season, by .39 seconds.

However, the skins race adds a whole new component to the event: outlast. His team chose breast over freestyle even though Florent Manaudou dominated the men’s freestyle skins race for ENS in match 6. While this stroke choice makes victory less certain, it will be extremely exciting to watch.