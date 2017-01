Sarah Sjöström startet beim Euro Meet in Luxemburg Ende Januar

Rio Olympic Stadium in State of Abandonment,”Handed Over to the Cats” Brazilian news outlet Globo is reporting that the site of the Rio 2016 Olympic opening and closing ceremonies has fallen into abandonment, ridden with stray cats, without power, and littered with trash.

Several Swim Teams Flying Through Ft. Lauderdale Today, No Injuries Reported Nebraska – Omaha, Ohio State and Minnesota State – Mankato are among the college swim teams flying through the Ft. Lauderdale airport today, the site of a shooting this morning. So far, sources from various teams have told SwimSwam all team members are OK.

Blueseventy Swim of the Week: Krause, Michigan Rising Disclaimer: BlueSeventy Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of…

Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström to attend Euro Meet in Luxembourg 2017 EURO MEET January 27th-29th, 2017 D’Coque Aquatic Center in Luxembourg Meet Site Start Lists/Results Live Streaming The organizers…