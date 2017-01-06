Pitt Set For Backyard Brawl Against West Virginia

The Pitt swimming & diving teams will host a dual meet for the first time in more than two months on Saturday when the Panthers welcome West Virginia to Trees Pool for the swimming & diving edition of the Backyard Brawl.

In what has become a local New Year’s tradition, the Panthers and Mountaineers will once again meet on the first Saturday after the resumption of spring semester classes, marking the 23rd straight year that Pitt and West Virginia will directly compete against each other in the pool. Pitt leads the series—in both men’s and women’s Backyard Brawl head-to-head results—by an 18-4 margin during that timeframe.

“We’re really looking forward to racing against West Virginia,” Pitt head coach John Hargis said. “The tradition of the Pitt vs. West Virginia matchup—across all sports—is something that is very important to the region and both programs. (WVU head coach) Vic Riggs has done a tremendous job there; they have extremely tough teams. For us, we have to come out and do what we do best. We have to find ways to win races. We’ve been getting better at that. We have to get our hands to the wall first as much as we can.”

Saturday’s Pitt vs. WVU meet will begin at 10 a.m. with diving before swimming starts at 11 a.m.

Fans can also watch on the ACC Network Extra via ESPN3 or the WatchESPN app.

After the women’s 1M dive and men’s 3M dive open the contest, swimming will ensue with the 200 medley relay followed by the 1000 free, 200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 200 fly and 50 free events. A break in swimming will allow the women’s 3M dive to take place followed by the 100 free, 200 back, 200 breast, 500 free and 100 fly swimming events. Another swimming break will feature the men’s 1M dive competition before the 200 IM and 400 free relay conclude the meet.

The Panthers will once again be led on the women’s team by reigning ACC champion diver Meme Sharp and school record-setting swimmers Amanda Richey, Lina Rathsack and Valerie Daigneault.

Meanwhile, the Pitt men will lean on NCAA champion diver Dominic Giordano and a group of talented swimmers that includes Zach Lierley, Aaron Sett, Samy Helmbacher and a host of others.

Admission is FREE to all fans for Saturday’s Backyard Brawl at Trees Pool.

News courtesy of Pitt Athletics.