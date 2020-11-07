Santo Condorelli Headlines Thin Entries for Beaverton, Oregon US Open (PSYCHS)

2020 U.S. Open Championships – Beaverton

November 12-14, 2020

Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, Beaverton, Oregon

Long Course Meters (50m) Format, Timed Finals

The Beaverton site of the 2020 U.S. Open Championships will be the most-sparsely attended of this year’s 9 meet locations, with some events holding no entries at all in preliminary psych sheets.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, USA Swimming has split the winter championship meet into 9 different sites in an effort to reduce travel times and minimize the number of individuals in a facility at any given time. As cases rise in the Pacific Northwest, it seems that the willpower to travel for the US Open even to Beaverton is diminished.

That is compounded by the fact that Tualatin Hills will be the only facility without a separate warm-up/warmdown pool, though 1 lane will be made available for such purposes throughout the meet.

While this will be the only site without a US National Teamer participating, the swimmers who are there bring a depth that still makes results worth following.

The highlight is Santo Condorelli, who grew up primarily in the Portland, Oregon suburb of Lake Oswego, which is only about a 10 minute drive from Beaverton.

Condorelli ultimately decided to represent Canada at the 2016 Olympic Games where he placed 4th individually in the 100 free after winning a World Championships bronze medal in 2015 as part of the Canadian 400 free relay. Since 2018, however, he has been officially a sporting citizen of Italy.

Condorelli will swim the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly at the meet. In the men’s 100 free, he is the only entry

That’s not uncommon at the meet. In addition to a few events with only 1 entry, there are some – like the women’s 200, 400, and 800 freestyles – without any swimmers entered.

In spite of the lack of big-name pro swimmers, there are some recognizable juniors who will be in attendance. High school senior Amy Tang, who is the #4 recruit in the class of 2021 and heading to Stanford, is the top seed in the 100 fly, 100 back, 50 free, and 100 free. With a long course best of 54.71 in the 100 free, she has a shot of at least qualifying for a semi-final at next year’s Olympic Trials.

Breaststroker Eva Carlson, who is an honorable mention in that same recruiting class headed to UCLA, will also be in attendance.

On the boys’ side, Northwestern commit and National Age Group Record holder Tyler Lu will swim 5 events: the 100 back, 100 breast, 200 back, 200 breast, and 200 IM. Lu, now 17, is the 13-14 National Age Group Record holder in the 400 yard IM.

Other names to watch at the meet include 5-time Oregon High School State Champ Lily Gardner, Mia Chang, Eva Carlson, and Jazlynn Pak, the latter of whom is seeded low with yards times, but who is looking for a long course breakthrough to match.