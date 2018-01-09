Sam Pomajevich Conquers Eddie Reese’s Famous 20×50 Fly (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

The Auburn Tigers hit the road for a dual meet against the Texas Longhorns on Monday afternoon. The Longhorn women remained undefeated, winning by nearly 60 points. On the men’s side, Texas picked up their 2nd dual meet victory of the season as they edged out Auburn by 20 points.

Texas butterfly standout Joseph Schooling picked up a sweep of his specialty butterfly events. Schooling dominated the 200 fly, taking the early lead in 50.38 en route to his 1:44.95 win. Teammates Sam Pomajevich (1:47.31) and Mason Tenney (1:49.99) joined him under the 1:50 barrier to round out the top 3. Schooling returned for the 100 fly, using his front half speed to take the edge over Auburn’s Liam McCloskey 47.43 to 47.97.

tea rex

Question for coaches: I’m curious about the logistics of running a test fly set.

Does everyone get their own lane?
If you have 2 swimmers per lane, they compromise at least 1 stroke per 50 when they go past each other. If you have 3 swimmers, they compromise at least 2 strokes. Etc. (Assuming you don’t have 15′ wide lanes).

These top guys only take 5-8 strokes/lap, so it is always a challenge “letting them fly” without clotheslining each other.

8 hours 1 minute ago
Harambe

One per lane, sometimes they have the whole pool to ourselves, go in 2 or 3 heats. For those who excel at fly it’s an easy practice because you rest while the other heats are going.

7 hours 19 minutes ago
sven
Depends. For a set like 20×50, there shouldn’t be a lot of concern for swimmers around the sectional level. If you have three people in the lane and everyone is going halfway underwater, no worries since two people going at least halfway underwater in opposite directions will surface on different sides of the pool. Four and five swimmers per lane usually means that there might be one stroke of one-arm for the swimmers (one/four and two/five), but that’s pretty minimal. If people are coming up at the flags or if you have six or more people in the lane, there’s gonna be some issues. If it’s 75’s or higher, I cut them a little slack with the one-arm, but if… Read more »
6 hours 15 minutes ago
tammy touchpad error

20 x 50 on :35 you think they’re going half way UW? That’s nuts… I wouldn’t be THAT surprised but dang that’d be impressive

4 hours 12 minutes ago
Dudeman

Based on their turns at the end of their 200 flys in meets I’m sure they manage halfway in a set. You don’t get out past 8-10 yards at the end of a 200 without training it every lap in workout, especially with Eddie’s emphasis on dolphin kick and underwaters.

2 hours 51 minutes ago
mikeh

I admire Pomajevich’s club coaches at NCAP for not pushing weights on him. He was headed to Texas anyway, why rush the process? Weight training impacts swimming only for a time, in my experience; the effects in the water do not increase forever. Much better that Sam attack weights as an 18 year old, almost fully grown man, than skinny adolescent 15 year old.

1 hour 40 minutes ago

