Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

The Auburn Tigers hit the road for a dual meet against the Texas Longhorns on Monday afternoon. The Longhorn women remained undefeated, winning by nearly 60 points. On the men’s side, Texas picked up their 2nd dual meet victory of the season as they edged out Auburn by 20 points.

Texas butterfly standout Joseph Schooling picked up a sweep of his specialty butterfly events. Schooling dominated the 200 fly, taking the early lead in 50.38 en route to his 1:44.95 win. Teammates Sam Pomajevich (1:47.31) and Mason Tenney (1:49.99) joined him under the 1:50 barrier to round out the top 3. Schooling returned for the 100 fly, using his front half speed to take the edge over Auburn’s Liam McCloskey 47.43 to 47.97.