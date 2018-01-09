Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
The Auburn Tigers hit the road for a dual meet against the Texas Longhorns on Monday afternoon. The Longhorn women remained undefeated, winning by nearly 60 points. On the men’s side, Texas picked up their 2nd dual meet victory of the season as they edged out Auburn by 20 points.
Texas butterfly standout Joseph Schooling picked up a sweep of his specialty butterfly events. Schooling dominated the 200 fly, taking the early lead in 50.38 en route to his 1:44.95 win. Teammates Sam Pomajevich (1:47.31) and Mason Tenney (1:49.99) joined him under the 1:50 barrier to round out the top 3. Schooling returned for the 100 fly, using his front half speed to take the edge over Auburn’s Liam McCloskey 47.43 to 47.97.
6 Comments on "Sam Pomajevich Conquers Eddie Reese’s Famous 20×50 Fly (Video)"
Question for coaches: I’m curious about the logistics of running a test fly set.
Does everyone get their own lane?
If you have 2 swimmers per lane, they compromise at least 1 stroke per 50 when they go past each other. If you have 3 swimmers, they compromise at least 2 strokes. Etc. (Assuming you don’t have 15′ wide lanes).
These top guys only take 5-8 strokes/lap, so it is always a challenge “letting them fly” without clotheslining each other.
One per lane, sometimes they have the whole pool to ourselves, go in 2 or 3 heats. For those who excel at fly it’s an easy practice because you rest while the other heats are going.
20 x 50 on :35 you think they’re going half way UW? That’s nuts… I wouldn’t be THAT surprised but dang that’d be impressive
Based on their turns at the end of their 200 flys in meets I’m sure they manage halfway in a set. You don’t get out past 8-10 yards at the end of a 200 without training it every lap in workout, especially with Eddie’s emphasis on dolphin kick and underwaters.
I admire Pomajevich’s club coaches at NCAP for not pushing weights on him. He was headed to Texas anyway, why rush the process? Weight training impacts swimming only for a time, in my experience; the effects in the water do not increase forever. Much better that Sam attack weights as an 18 year old, almost fully grown man, than skinny adolescent 15 year old.