New Year, New Bears: Cal Seniors Bring Murphy-Less Team Together (Video)

There was uncertainty from the outside as to where the Cal bears would go after the departure of their 8-time individual NCAA champion and 3-time Olympic gold medalist, Ryan Murphy. But after speaking to Murphy at the USA Swimming Winter Nationals, the Olympian doesn’t seem worried about his bears whatsoever. Sure enough, come mid-season and the bears’ attendance at the Georgia Invite, the Cal men are looking stronger than ever.

All-American Justin Lynch has been one of several of a large senior class for the Cal bears that have led the mens team to multiple top rankings in the country through the month of December. The senior relayed that the team has focused on race strategies and details in their races rather than times during the fall, and it seems the focused work has payed off. From freshman to senior, the bears put up times that were significantly ahead of where they were last season in December.

Furthermore, their strong freshman class seem to be adjusting well, with many of them notching great performances after just 4 months of training on the Berkeley campus, including Sean Grieshop, Ryan Hoffer, Bryce Mefford, and Danial Carr.