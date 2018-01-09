Bailey Nero Shares Toughest Workout of Auburn Winter Training (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
TEXAS VS. AUBURN
- Results
- Hosted by Texas
- Monday, January 8th
- 25 Yards
- Dual Meet Format
FINAL TEAM SCORES:
- MEN: Texas 160, Auburn 140
- WOMEN: Texas 175, Auburn 117
The Auburn Tigers hit the road for a dual meet against the Texas Longhorns on Monday afternoon. The Longhorn women remained undefeated, winning by nearly 60 points. On the men’s side, Texas picked up their 2nd dual meet victory of the season as they edged out Auburn by 20 points.
Two of Auburn’s top performers were Aly Tetzloff and Bailey Nero. In the 100 fly, Tetzloff used her front-half speed to edge out teammate Haley Black, 53.22 to 53.58, while Nero finished 3rd in 55.20. Tetzloff also finished 2nd in the 100 back (53.14) with a new lifetime best. Nero was the 200 fly winner, using her speed on the 3rd 50 to come from behind and clip Texas’ Lauren Case 1:58.55 to 1:58.65.
