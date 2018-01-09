Illinois Sprinter Natalie Hey Sends Verbal to Milwaukee Panthers

Natalie Hey of Naperville, Illinois has announced her intention to swim for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee beginning in the 2018-19 season.

“I am so excited to announce that I’m headed into such an amazing school and swim program! I can’t wait to work with Coach Kyle and Lexi alongside the incredible team with amazing opportunities and endless support. I’m extremely proud to say I’m a Panther!!!”

Hey swims for Naperville Central High School and Wheaton Swim Club and is an IHSA All-State honoree for the 2016-17 season. She has been steadily improving over her last two years of high school, after not having competed her freshman and sophomore seasons. At the 2017 Illinois High School Association state meet, she contributed to three Naperville Central relays and swam the 50 free individually. Hey anchored the Redhawks’ 200 free relay to an 8th-place finish (23.80) and the 400 free relay to 13th place (52.14). She also swam breast on the 9th-place medley relay (30.13) and improved her flat-start 50 free to 24.07.

Swimming at the 2017 NCSA Summer Championship, Hey improved her LCM times in all her best events: 50/100/200 free and 100 breast. She will be an immediate-impact player for the Panthers when she arrives next fall. She would have scored in the B final of the 50 free at 2017 Horizon League Championships (there are only 2 finals in the Horizon League). Hey will join current juniors Shelby Rozeboom, Emma Helgeson, and Jennifer Kordik –sprinters who all finished in the top-20 at conference last year– and will seek to add firepower to the Milwaukee relays.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.07

50 free relay split – 23.71

100 free – 52.95

200 free – 1:55.96

100 breast – 1:07.21

200 breast – 2:29.16

