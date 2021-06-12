Sage Adams Sends Commitment to Dive at CSU-Bakersfield

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The 2021 runner-up at the CIF Central Section Swimming and Diving Championships, Sage Adams has announced that she will be staying in California for her collegiate career, committing to California State University, Bakersfield.

“I chose this program because it has everything I want from an academic standpoint and diving program! Its in California, Its a D1 college, and I really love how welcoming the team and coaches are. I know I am going to be able to achieve my goals and work hard, but also have fun with the team as well.”

A senior at Paso Robles High School in Paso Robles, California, Adams finished with a score of 380.5 to take the silver medal at the 2021 CIF-CS Championships on the 1-meter board. This was huge improvement from the 2019 edition of the meet, where she finished in 14th with a final score of 323.95. The 2020 meet was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

CSUB has previously competed in the Western Athletic Conference, although the program did not swim in any NCAA meets during the 2020-21 season. Their last competition was at the 2020 Western Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships. The Roadrunner women finished sixth at that meet. CSUB only had one diver score points across the three diving events. Lauren Carson, who will be a senior with the program this fall, finished in 14th on the 1-meter and 15th on the 3-meter. She also added an 18th place finish on the 10-meter.

The Roadrunners, when they return to competition, will be taking on a new conference this fall, as the university transitioned from the WAC to the Big West Conference. While the school’s new conference does not sponsor swimming and diving, four of the member institutions currently compete in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF). The University of Hawaii ran away with the MPSF conference title last year, topping Brigham Young and UC-Davis.

