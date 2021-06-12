2021 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2021 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Saturday, June 12th – Thursday, June 17th
- South Australia Aquatic & Leisure Centre
- Sole Olympic-Qualifying Opportunity
- 2021 Swimming Australia Olympic Nomination Criteria
- Meet Site
- Final Start List
- Live results
- Qualifying Criteria
- Day 1 Prelims Video (Amazon Prime required)
The 2021 Swimming Australia Olympic Trials get underway Saturday morning (in Australia) with preliminary heats of nine events. While there’s been some last-minute controversy regarding athletes who were unable to make it to the Trials due to pandemic-related travel restrictions, just about all of the big names in Australian swimming should be competing. Additionally, this meet will also serve to select Australia’s Paralympic team. Today we’ll have heats of the women’s 100 fly, men’s 400 IM, women’s 400 free (MC), men’s 400 free (MC), men’s 100 breast, women’s 400 IM, women’s 200 free (MC), men’s 200 free (MC), and men’s 400 freestyle.
We’ve linked to the full qualifying criteria above. It’s not as straightforward as say, the USA’s, but generally speaking, swimmers need to hit a qualifying time established by Swimming Australia (equal to 8th place at last World Championships) in the A final to earn an individual spot, and have to swim in the A-final to be considered for relays.
Women’s 100 Butterly – Prelims
- World: 55.48 7/08/2016 Sarah Sjostrom, SWE
- Commonwealth: 55.83 22/07/19 Maggie MacNeil CAN
- Australian: 56.18 24/07/2017 Emma McKeon, SPW
- All Comer: 56.36 13/03/2020 Emma McKeon, Griffith Uni
- OQT: 57.10
- Meet Qualifying: 1:02.82
Top 8:
- Emma McKeon (GUSC) – 56.82
- Brianna Throssell (UWSC) – 58.63
- Alexandria Perkins (USCS) – 58.83
- Brittany Castelluzzo (TTG) – 59.28
- Abbey Webb (GIND) – 59.41
- Olivia Collins (SOMG) – 59.69
- Kayla Costa (NUN) – 59.69
- Elizabeth Dekkers (NEWM) – 59.80
Unsurprisingly, Australian record-holder Emma McKeon cruised to the fastest time of the morning by nearly two seconds, putting up the fastest time of the morning in the very first heat with a 56.82.
Only two other women were under 59 seconds in prelims: Brianna Throssell (58.63) and Alexandria Perkins (58.83). Both will be need to be substantially faster tonight if they want to get under the Australian-established qualifying time of 57.10 in this event, although Throssell was seeded with a 57.02.
Men’s 400 IM – Prelims
- World: 4:03.84 10/08/2008 Michael Phelps, USA
- Commonwealth: 4:09.62 30/07/2017 Max Litchfield, GBR
- Australian: 4:10.14 3/05/2013 Thomas Fraser-Holmes, Miami
- All Comer: 4:06.22 1/04/2007 Michael Phelps, USA
- OQT: 4:15.24
- Meet Qualifying: 4:38.21
- Brandon Smith (NUN) – 4:17.83
- Kieran Pollard (NCT) – 4:18.23
- Thomas Hauck (ALLS) – 4:22.23
- Elliott Rogerson (NUN) – 4:22.27
- Se-Bom Lee (Carlile) – 4:22.79
- Lachlan Walker (ALST) – 4:27.26
- Thomas Lightfoot (MARI) – 4:27.35
- Charlie Hawke (HUNT) 4:28.52
In heat 1, Brandon Smith and Kieran Pollard battled it stroke-for-stroke on the freestyle leg, with Smith, the top seed coming into today, touching 1st with a 4:17.83. Pollard touched in 4:18.23, almost two seconds faster than his seed time. Heat 2 featured another dual in the middle of the pool, this time between Se-Bom Lee and Elliott Rogerson, who again swam side by side on the freestyle leg. Rogerson touched in 4:22.27, to Lee’s 4:22.79, both just behind Thomas Hauck‘s 4:22.23 from heat 1.
While no one was under the Australian OQT of 4:15.24 this morning, Smith has a seed time of 4:14.91, and matching that will earn him an invite. The rest of tonight’s A-final will need some big drops from seed/prelims to get under that mark.
Women’s 400 Free Multi-Class – Prelims
Top 8 (Based on points):
- Monique Murphy (S10) – 863 – 4:42.79
- Natalie Shaw (S10) – 820 – 4:47.65
- Katja Dedekind (S13) – 789 – 4:40.94
- Lakeisha Patterson (S9) – 771 – 4:47.71
- Ellie Cole (S9) – 759 – 4:49.16
- Poppy Wilson (S10) – 716 – 5:01.01
- Isabella Vincent (S7) – 688 – 5:38.73
- Angela Bubb (S10) – 643 – 5:11.91
With qualification for Paralympic swimming based on points, not straight times, Monique Murphy of Yeronga Park put up the best score of the morning with 863 points on a 4:42.79 swim, about 7 seconds off of her seed time.
Men’s 400 Free Multi-Class – Prelims
Top 8 (Based on points):
- Alexander Tuckfield (S9) – 922 – 4:16.81
- Brenden Hall (S9) – 906 – 4:18.33
- Harison Vig (S9) – 898 – 4:19.01
- Tom Gallagher (S10) – 894 – 4:06.72
- Alex Saffy (S9) – 824 – 4:26.92
- Braeden Jason (S12) – 786 – 4:13.16
- Ben Popham (S8) – 776 – 4:42.62
- Jesse Aungles (S8) – 762 – 4:44.38
Alexander Tuckfield knocked over three seconds off of his seed time to touch in 4:16.81, giving him the S9 swimmer the highest score of the morning with a 922. Point-wise, it was a tight battle behind Tuckefield, with the next three finishers separated by only 12 points.
Men’s 100 Breast – Prelims
- World: 56.88 21/07/2019 Adam Peaty, GBR
- Commonwealth: 56.88 21/07/2019 Adam Peaty, GBR
- Australian: 58.58 27/07/2009 Brenton Rickard, Brothers
- All Comer: 58.84 7/04/2018 Adam Peaty, ENG
- OQT: 59.21
- Meet Qualifying: 1:05.72
Women’s 400 IM – Prelims
- World: 4:26.36 3/08/2016 Katinka Hosszu, HUN
- Commonwealth: 4:29.45 10/08/2008 Stephanie Rice, AUS
- Australian: 4:29.45 10/08/2008 Stephanie Rice, SPW
- All Comer: 4:31.46 22/03/2008 Stephanie Rice, SPW
- OQT: 4:38.53
- Meet Qualifying: 5:04.03
Women’s 200 Free Multi-Class – Prelims
Men’s 200 Free Multi-Class – Prelims
Men’s 400 Free – Prelims
- World: 3:40.07 28/07/2009 Paul Biedermann, GER
- Commonwealth: 3:40.08 30/07/2002 Ian Thorpe, AUS
- Australian: 3:40.08 30/07/2002 Ian Thorpe, SLC Aquadot
- All Comer: 3:40.54 18/03/2002 Ian Thorpe, SLC Aquadot
- OQT: 3:46.34
- Meet Qualifying: 4:04.45
I’m a little nervous for Horton.
Yep, he’s often sluggish in season though so I’m hoping its just a sign of hard work. I back him.
yes but the 400 free in australia is deep right now. leaves little wiggle room
More than a little nervous unfortunately
Amazon coverage and pool are looking great!
Agreed, a few sound issues with echos and background chatter but I’m hopeful they’ll fix it.
Edit: We’ve been jinxed with a technical delay.
I am a going tomorrow night..will report back!
I’m here. It’s a good atmosphere
Crowd going wild as well.
Women 100 Fly – 16th is 1:00.05. In 2016 it was 1:01.05
groves seeded originally 19th at 1:00.39
I realise this is wrong – live results isn’t working for me unfortunately.
They’re having technical issues on the live results, and hopefully it’ll be fixed soon.
And seems to be already better.