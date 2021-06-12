2021 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2021 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS

The 2021 Swimming Australia Olympic Trials get underway Saturday morning (in Australia) with preliminary heats of nine events. While there’s been some last-minute controversy regarding athletes who were unable to make it to the Trials due to pandemic-related travel restrictions, just about all of the big names in Australian swimming should be competing. Additionally, this meet will also serve to select Australia’s Paralympic team. Today we’ll have heats of the women’s 100 fly, men’s 400 IM, women’s 400 free (MC), men’s 400 free (MC), men’s 100 breast, women’s 400 IM, women’s 200 free (MC), men’s 200 free (MC), and men’s 400 freestyle.

We’ve linked to the full qualifying criteria above. It’s not as straightforward as say, the USA’s, but generally speaking, swimmers need to hit a qualifying time established by Swimming Australia (equal to 8th place at last World Championships) in the A final to earn an individual spot, and have to swim in the A-final to be considered for relays.

Women’s 100 Butterly – Prelims

World: 55.48 7/08/2016 Sarah Sjostrom, SWE

Commonwealth: 55.83 22/07/19 Maggie MacNeil CAN

Australian: 56.18 24/07/2017 Emma McKeon , SPW

, SPW All Comer: 56.36 13/03/2020 Emma McKeon , Griffith Uni

, Griffith Uni OQT: 57.10

Meet Qualifying: 1:02.82

Top 8:

Emma McKeon (GUSC) – 56.82 Brianna Throssell (UWSC) – 58.63 Alexandria Perkins (USCS) – 58.83 Brittany Castelluzzo (TTG) – 59.28 Abbey Webb (GIND) – 59.41 Olivia Collins (SOMG) – 59.69 Kayla Costa (NUN) – 59.69 Elizabeth Dekkers (NEWM) – 59.80

Unsurprisingly, Australian record-holder Emma McKeon cruised to the fastest time of the morning by nearly two seconds, putting up the fastest time of the morning in the very first heat with a 56.82.

Only two other women were under 59 seconds in prelims: Brianna Throssell (58.63) and Alexandria Perkins (58.83). Both will be need to be substantially faster tonight if they want to get under the Australian-established qualifying time of 57.10 in this event, although Throssell was seeded with a 57.02.

Men’s 400 IM – Prelims

World: 4:03.84 10/08/2008 Michael Phelps, USA

Commonwealth: 4:09.62 30/07/2017 Max Litchfield, GBR

Australian: 4:10.14 3/05/2013 Thomas Fraser-Holmes, Miami

All Comer: 4:06.22 1/04/2007 Michael Phelps, USA

OQT: 4:15.24

Meet Qualifying: 4:38.21

Brandon Smith (NUN) – 4:17.83 Kieran Pollard (NCT) – 4:18.23 Thomas Hauck (ALLS) – 4:22.23 Elliott Rogerson (NUN) – 4:22.27 Se-Bom Lee (Carlile) – 4:22.79 Lachlan Walker (ALST) – 4:27.26 Thomas Lightfoot (MARI) – 4:27.35 Charlie Hawke (HUNT) 4:28.52

In heat 1, Brandon Smith and Kieran Pollard battled it stroke-for-stroke on the freestyle leg, with Smith, the top seed coming into today, touching 1st with a 4:17.83. Pollard touched in 4:18.23, almost two seconds faster than his seed time. Heat 2 featured another dual in the middle of the pool, this time between Se-Bom Lee and Elliott Rogerson, who again swam side by side on the freestyle leg. Rogerson touched in 4:22.27, to Lee’s 4:22.79, both just behind Thomas Hauck‘s 4:22.23 from heat 1.

While no one was under the Australian OQT of 4:15.24 this morning, Smith has a seed time of 4:14.91, and matching that will earn him an invite. The rest of tonight’s A-final will need some big drops from seed/prelims to get under that mark.

Women’s 400 Free Multi-Class – Prelims

Top 8 (Based on points):

Monique Murphy (S10) – 863 – 4:42.79 Natalie Shaw (S10) – 820 – 4:47.65 Katja Dedekind (S13) – 789 – 4:40.94 Lakeisha Patterson (S9) – 771 – 4:47.71 Ellie Cole (S9) – 759 – 4:49.16 Poppy Wilson (S10) – 716 – 5:01.01 Isabella Vincent (S7) – 688 – 5:38.73 Angela Bubb (S10) – 643 – 5:11.91

With qualification for Paralympic swimming based on points, not straight times, Monique Murphy of Yeronga Park put up the best score of the morning with 863 points on a 4:42.79 swim, about 7 seconds off of her seed time.

Men’s 400 Free Multi-Class – Prelims

Top 8 (Based on points):

Alexander Tuckfield (S9) – 922 – 4:16.81 Brenden Hall (S9) – 906 – 4:18.33 Harison Vig (S9) – 898 – 4:19.01 Tom Gallagher (S10) – 894 – 4:06.72 Alex Saffy (S9) – 824 – 4:26.92 Braeden Jason (S12) – 786 – 4:13.16 Ben Popham (S8) – 776 – 4:42.62 Jesse Aungles (S8) – 762 – 4:44.38

Alexander Tuckfield knocked over three seconds off of his seed time to touch in 4:16.81, giving him the S9 swimmer the highest score of the morning with a 922. Point-wise, it was a tight battle behind Tuckefield, with the next three finishers separated by only 12 points.

Men’s 100 Breast – Prelims

World: 56.88 21/07/2019 Adam Peaty, GBR

Commonwealth: 56.88 21/07/2019 Adam Peaty, GBR

Australian: 58.58 27/07/2009 Brenton Rickard, Brothers

All Comer: 58.84 7/04/2018 Adam Peaty, ENG

OQT: 59.21

Meet Qualifying: 1:05.72

Women’s 400 IM – Prelims

World: 4:26.36 3/08/2016 Katinka Hosszu, HUN

Commonwealth: 4:29.45 10/08/2008 Stephanie Rice, AUS

Australian: 4:29.45 10/08/2008 Stephanie Rice, SPW

All Comer: 4:31.46 22/03/2008 Stephanie Rice, SPW

OQT: 4:38.53

Meet Qualifying: 5:04.03

