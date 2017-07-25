Ryan Lochte Will Appear on E! Television Show ‘Hollywood Medium’

American swimmer Ryan Lochte made an appearance on this week’s episode of “Hollywood Medium.” The show follows 21-year old Tyler Henry, who claims to be a “clairvoyant medium” that can speak to the dead.

In the episode, Henry tells Lochte that his grandfather was looking down on him during

“He’s having me bring up a reference to a medal, which isn’t shocking, I know who you are,” Henry said. He relays a story to Lochte about his grandfather connecting to him at a meet, which Lochte seems to understand, but doesn’t say what meet it is. Teasers for the show indicate that it was relating to an Olympic gold medal win.

Lochte hasn’t raced at the senior national level since the Rio Olympics while serving a suspension for a murky post-swimming, late-night incident that made international headlines, but he has stayed plenty busy. He and his.fiance welcomed their first child, Caiden Zane, to the world on June 8th, and he won 2 medals at Masters’ Nationals (a level of swimming for adult swimmers who usually are past their elite competitive careers)). He has also made several other television appearances during the period of his suspension, including on the ABC celebreality show Dancing With the Stars and as a spokesperson for Nat Geo’s “2nd Best Shark Week.” Lochte’s suspension has officially ended, and he was on the lists to return to action at the LA Invite two weeks ago, but did not appear in the results for that meet.

The show received a Truly Terrible Television Award from the Independent Investigations Group in 2015 “in acknowledgement of the extraordinary ongoing deceit of the American public represented in this television program.”