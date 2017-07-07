Jeah Meets Jaws: Ryan Lochte Stars In ‘2nd Best Shark Week’ Promo

We discovered in mid-June that Michael Phelps would star on the Discovery Network‘s annual ‘Shark Week by racing a great white, and last week a promo video was released. Now, ‘Nat Geo Wild’ has come out with one of their own. The cable channel jokingly is promoting their shark week, ‘SharkFest’, as the ‘second-best known week of sharks on television’, with Ryan Lochte as the star.

Despite an illustrious career that includes six Olympic gold medals and 18 long course World Championship titles, Lochte has commonly been referred to as the world’s second best swimmer behind Phelps. Racing head-to-head six times at the Olympic Games, Phelps has walked away with the gold medal on five occasions.

Watch the Lochte promo video below, entitled Ryan Lochte Has the 2nd Best Sharks”.

While Phelps will actually be featured on Shark Week for the Discovery Channel, Lochte won’t be on SharkFest. After taking non-stop criticism about being 2nd best throughout the promo, Lochte decides he won’t swim with the sharks after all. Check out the promo advertisement here.

You can also download the promo here.

