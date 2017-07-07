Rio Semi-Finalist Henrique Rodrigues Tests Positive For Clostebol

Three-time Pan American gold medalist and Rio 2016 semi-finalist Henrique Rodrigues of Brazil has tested positive for the anabolic steroid clostebol, found in his system in a surprise test conducted by FINA in March.

Sample ‘A’ showed the presence of the substance, and the ‘B’ sample, released on Thursday at the Frappier Institute in Montreal, confirmed it.

Clostebol is in the S1 category of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) banned list, under Anabolic agents, though it is a weak anabolic steroid with no direct influence on performance. This is the same thing that long jump Olympic gold medalist Maurren Maggi tested positive for, and ultimately earned her a 2-year suspension.

Rodrigues also had tests conducted before and after the test in March that came back negative, and the amount found in the positive test was miniscule (0.1 nanograms with two metabolites). Clostebol is commonly found in healing creams used for cuts, and with such a small amount found in Rodrigues’ system, it is possible he may have simply been in physical contact with someone who used a product containing it. According to the report, several analyses were required to find remnants of the substance in the ‘B’ sample.

The case will now be analyzed by the FINA doping panel. Rodrigues will be represented by Thomas Mattos de Paiva, one of the top defense attorneys for doping cases in the country.

In Rio, Rodrigues competed in the 200 IM, posting the 4th fastest prelim time (1:58.56) before just missing the final in 9th. He also competed at the 2012 Games in London, where he finished 12th in the same event. He won two gold medals at the 2015 Pan Ams in Toronto in the 200 IM and 4×200 free relay, and has another gold from the 2011 competition in the 4×100 free relay.

After taking an extended break after the Games, Rodrigues failed to qualify for the 2017 World Championship team. He placed 7th in the 200 IM at the Maria Lenk Trophy in 2:02.56.