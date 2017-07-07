Follow the 2017 French World Championships Team on Social Media

Get to know the competitors at the upcoming 2017 World Championships, hosted by Hungary in the capital city of Budapest.

The pool swimming portion of the 2017 World Championships begins on July 23rd, just over two weeks away, and will run until July 30th. Like various European teams who have made their qualification procedures for Worlds/Olympics very difficult to pass, the French team is only ten swimmers strong for Budapest. Among the swimmers is Camille Lacourt, who plans to retire after the 2017 World Championships. Also in the mix are medal contenders Charlotte Bonnet, Jérémy Stravius and Mehdy Metella. All three rank in the world’s top 10 in their best event, while Bonnet is ranked 4th in the 200 free.