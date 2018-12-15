Ruta Meilutyte Scratches 200 Breast At Day 6 Prelims In Hangzhou

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
- Hangzhou, China
- Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
- SCM (25m)
- Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
- *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
- Live Results (Omega)
With only two individual events on the schedule, Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte was the lone individual scratch from day 6 prelims at the 2018 Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, as she opted out of the women’s 200 breaststroke.
The 21-year-old came into the event seeded 14th with a time of 2:22.21, her personal best time that she swam in August of last year on the World Cup circuit.
This caps a relatively disappointing meet for Meilutyte. She did win silver in the women’s 50 breast, but had finished 14th in the 100 breast, 12th in the 100 IM, and 32nd in the 50 free.
Also scratching out of prelims was five different relays. The South African women dropped the 4×50 free, the Brazilian women scratched the 4×100 medley, and the Swedish, Polish and South African men all opted out of the men’s 4×100 medley.
In addition to these events, the men’s 200 back will also be contested during the final preliminary session.
1. Ruta really has had a difficult year pretty much — and this meet just underlines the fact that she needs to get her motivation back.
2. Sooooooooo many relay scratches! Not sure that I have ever seen THAT at an international level. . . . Thoughts?
3. Any update on medals table?
4. TEAM USA have had a couple of disappointments, esp. on the men’s side, but all in all, a pretty good meet — and super relays!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2018_FINA_World_Swimming_Championships_(25_m)#Medal_table
Rute is just 21 yet has pretty much spent the last 8 years out in the world on her own . Luckily she will always have that sprint breastroke but it is ( I suspect) just a backdrop whilst she decides / things fall into place .
Now back to your real concern , the US sent a large team & got some medals . All is well , All is well