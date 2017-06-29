Russia, Hungary Have 2 Gold Medals Each At 2017 European Jr C’ships

2017 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Even with a new European Junior Record in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay to top off night 2 in Netanya, the nation of Hungary was overtaken in terms of overall medal count heading into day 3. Yesterday, Hungary held the total medal lead with 5 to Russia’s 4, but the latter collected 7 medals on the day to total 11. Russia and Hungary each have 2 golds to lead the entire list.

Nations making their first appearance on the table include Denmark, Austria Great Britain, Czech Republic, Moldova and Ukraine.