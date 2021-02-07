Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Rikako Ikee Registers Fastest 50 Freestyle Since Her Return To Racing

Comments: 6

2021 JAPAN OPEN

In addition to Shoma Sato‘s 2:06.74 scorcher in the men’s 200m breaststroke, a quiet milestone was achieved in the women’s 50m freestyle tonight at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Competing in the final session of the Japan Open, leukemia survivor Rikako Ikee clocked a time of 24.91 to take silver behind winner Rika Omoto in the women’s 50m freestyle.

Although Omoto topped the podium in a quicker 24.75 this evening, the significance of Ikee’s swim is that her 24.91 represents her first outing under the 25-second barrier since her inspiring comeback.

After more than 594 days away from competition, Ikee returned to racing at the Tokyo Special Swimming Tournament last August, where she logged a 50m freestyle time of 26.32. The multi-national record holder followed that up with an even quicker 25.62 at Japan’s Student Swimming Championships the first weekend of October.

Flash forward to tonight and Ikee is now already hitting this sold 24.91, within realistic striking distance of the 24.46 minimum Olympic time standard set by the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF).

Although Ikee is downplaying any ambition of competing at this year’s postponed Olympic Games, the fact that she is approaching the standard needed to qualify is simply encouraging in and of itself.

6
Ytho
14 minutes ago

Wowowow already under 25, at this rate she will be under 23 at the olympics 😉

Ytho
11 minutes ago

Unrelated but waiting for the article about Sarah Sjostrom. Unfortunate

Samesame
Reply to  Ytho
3 minutes ago

What’s happened ?

Ytho
Reply to  Samesame
1 minute ago

Slipped on ice and broke her elbow, very unfortunate timing

Samesame
Reply to  Ytho
10 seconds ago

Oh no!

Samesame
2 minutes ago

Very very happy for Ikee. Would love to see her at the Olympics in 2021 or 2024.

