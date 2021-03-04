Reona Aoki Logs 1:06.71 100 Breast Season-Best In Tokyo

2021 TOKYO SENIOR SPRING MEET
- Thursday, February 4th & Friday, February 5th
- Tatsumi International Swimming Centre
- LCM (50m)
- Results
In addition to a masterful dual between Ryosuke Irie and Kosuke Hagino in the men’s 200m backstroke, Japanese breaststroking ace Reona Aoki made some noise in her signature discipline tonight.
While competing on day 1 of the 2021 Tokyo Senior Spring Meet, 26-year-old Aoki registered a winning 100m breaststroke time of 1:06.71 to easily defeat the field in the only sub-1:07 result.
Opening in 30.99 and coming home in 35.72, Aoki’s 1:06.71 checks-in as a season-best, overtaking her previous time of 1:06.94 produced at the Kosuke Kitajima Cup this past December. In the process, Aoki rockets up the world rankings, bumping herself up from #9 to now #5.
2020-2021 LCM Women 100 Breast
Pilato
1:06.02
|2
|Tang
Qianting
|CHN
|1:06.40
|12/31
|3
|Martina
Carraro
|ITA
|1:06.58
|12/17
|4
|Evgenia
Chikunova
|RUS
|1:06.63
|10/28
|5
|Tatjana
Schoenmaker
|RSA
|1:06.74
|12/13
Aoki owns a lifetime best of 1:05.90 from 2018, a mark which made her Japan’s 2nd fastest ever behind Olympian Kanako Watanabe. Aoki took silver in this 1breast event at the 2018 Asian Games where she touched in 1:06.45 behind teammate and winner Satomi Suzuki’s 1:06.40.
Aoki followed up with a near medal-collecting result in Gwangju at the 2019 FINA World Championships where she placed 4th in 1:06.40, only .04 away from bronze.
Additional Winners:
- Veteran Shinri Shioura reaped the fastest time in the men’s 50m free, hitting 22.11 for the gold.
- The men’s 200m free saw Naito Ehara topped the podium in 1:47.78, beating Hagino in 1:48.83.
- Yuki Kobori put up a season-best in the men’s 100m fly, posting 51.66 (24.39/27.27) to score the only time of the field under 52 seconds. Kobori’s previous season-best was represented by the 51.87 he registered just last month. Of note, Daiya Seto was indeed in the race but finished an in-training 5th in 53.12.
- Rio Shirai posted 2:11.31 to take the women’s 200m back, with Yui Ohashi and Natsumi Sakai rounding out the top 3 in times of 2:12.03 and 2:12.19, respectively.