Reona Aoki Logs 1:06.71 100 Breast Season-Best In Tokyo

2021 TOKYO SENIOR SPRING MEET

Thursday, February 4th & Friday, February 5th

Tatsumi International Swimming Centre

LCM (50m)

Results

In addition to a masterful dual between Ryosuke Irie and Kosuke Hagino in the men’s 200m backstroke, Japanese breaststroking ace Reona Aoki made some noise in her signature discipline tonight.

While competing on day 1 of the 2021 Tokyo Senior Spring Meet, 26-year-old Aoki registered a winning 100m breaststroke time of 1:06.71 to easily defeat the field in the only sub-1:07 result.

Opening in 30.99 and coming home in 35.72, Aoki’s 1:06.71 checks-in as a season-best, overtaking her previous time of 1:06.94 produced at the Kosuke Kitajima Cup this past December. In the process, Aoki rockets up the world rankings, bumping herself up from #9 to now #5.

Aoki owns a lifetime best of 1:05.90 from 2018, a mark which made her Japan’s 2nd fastest ever behind Olympian Kanako Watanabe. Aoki took silver in this 1breast event at the 2018 Asian Games where she touched in 1:06.45 behind teammate and winner Satomi Suzuki’s 1:06.40.

Aoki followed up with a near medal-collecting result in Gwangju at the 2019 FINA World Championships where she placed 4th in 1:06.40, only .04 away from bronze.

Additional Winners: