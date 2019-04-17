Renshaw Most Likely Adds Name To British Short List For Gwangju

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
- Prelims at 10am local (5am Eastern)/Finals at 6:30pm local (1:30pm Eastern)
Through day 2 of the 2019 British Championships, Adam Peaty remains as the sole swimmer to have notched a standard time #1 according to the British Swimming selection policy for this summer’s World Championships.
But, Luke Greenbank‘s 53.92 personal best in the men’s 100m back for gold looks promising for a roster spot in the relay role at the every least, as does Molly Renshaw‘s 200m breast victorious mark of 2:23.42 for an individual swim. Renshaw’s outing dipped the selection time #2, the only one to do so on day 2.
British Automatic Qualifiers Through Day 1:
- Adam Peaty – men’s 100m breaststroke, 57.87
‘Possibles’ Through Day 1:
- James Wilby – men’s 100m breaststroke, 58.66
- Aimee Willmott – women’s 400m IM, 4:36.98
- Molly Renshaw – women’s 200m breast, 2:23.42
