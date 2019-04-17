Renshaw Most Likely Adds Name To British Short List For Gwangju

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Through day 2 of the 2019 British Championships, Adam Peaty remains as the sole swimmer to have notched a standard time #1 according to the British Swimming selection policy for this summer’s World Championships.

But, Luke Greenbank‘s 53.92 personal best in the men’s 100m back for gold looks promising for a roster spot in the relay role at the every least, as does Molly Renshaw‘s 200m breast victorious mark of 2:23.42 for an individual swim. Renshaw’s outing dipped the selection time #2, the only one to do so on day 2.

British Automatic Qualifiers Through Day 1:

Adam Peaty – men’s 100m breaststroke, 57.87

‘Possibles’ Through Day 1: