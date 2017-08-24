Regan Smith Downs WJR, Missy Franklin’s 15-16 NAG Record in 100 Back

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After a couple of huge swims at the 2017 World Championships, Regan Smith has not cooled down here in Indianapolis. Swimming her way to gold in the 100 backstroke tonight and defeating Canadian star Taylor Ruck, Smith broke the 15-16 NAG record in this race, held previously by 200 back world record holder Missy Franklin. She also broke the World Junior record, held previously by Ruck with her time from the semifinals.

Smith posted a 59.11 in the 100 back final to break Ruck’s day-old WJR and break Franklin’s 15-16 NAG of 59.18 from 2011. Tonight, Smith split 28.70/30.41 to beat Ruck’s 59.28 record, while Ruck herself went 59.23 for silver. In total, five women sailed under the 1:00 mark in that final.

Heading into the mixed 4×100 medley relay holding the WJR and a new NAG record, Smith went faster than her minutes-old NAG with a time of 58.95 off of a 28.64/30.31 splitting. Mixed relay lead-offs do not count for World junior records, so her time of 59.11 from the individual race will still stand as that mark. Additionally, SwimSwam is waiting for confirmation on NAG regulations to see whether her 58.95 counts as the NAG, per USA Swimming’s rules on mixed relay lead-offs.

Smith is now the first 15-16 in American history to break 59 seconds, and only three other 15-16 women (Franklin, Rachel Bootsma, Elizabeth Pelton) have ever broken 1:00. Smith only turned 15 this Februrary, meaning she has about a year and a half left in the age group to keep making history.

Here’s a quick summary of what went down across prelims, semis, and finals of the 100 back and the mixed relay tonight.