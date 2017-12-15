Ranomi Kromowidjojo Lowers Dutch 100 Free Record at Euros

EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

In a very tight race for gold in the women’s 100 free in Copenhagen, Dutchwoman Ranomi Kromowidjojo got to the wall first, breaking the meet record as well as the Dutch national record. She posted a time of 50.95, just able to hold off Swedish sprinter Sarah Sjöström, who settled for silver at 51.03.

This marks the first time a Dutchwoman has broken the 51-second barrier. Kromowidjojo held the record previously, at 51.14, and she was able to push herself past that mark tonight.

All-Time Dutch 100 Free Performances

Ranomi Kromowidjojo – 50.95 (2017) Ranomi Kromowidjojo – 51.14 (2017) Ranomi Kromowidjojo – 51.19 (2017) Ranomi Kromowidjojo – 51.28 (2013) Inge Dekker – 51.35 (2009) Femke Heemskerk – 51.37 (2014) Ranomi Kromowidjojo – 51.39 (2015) Ranomi Kromowidjojo – 51.44 (2009/2010)

In August, Kromowidjojo popped a 22.93 to break the world record in the 50 SCM free. She’s already won the 50 fly here in Copenhagen, and will race the 50 free later this week.

Kromowidjojo was also a key leg to the Netherlands’ 4×50 free relay tonight, which went 1:33.91 to break the World Record. She led the relay off with a 23.42.

This has been quite a year for Kromowidjojo, who won silver in the 50 free at the 2017 World Championships after failing to medal in any events at the 2016 Olympics.