Ranomi Kromowidjojo Gives Full Play-by-Play of Skins Races

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP B, MATCH 1

Reported by Anne Lepesant/Jared Anderson.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE SKINS

ROUND 1 – QUARTERFINAL

The Roar got two women into the final, as the McKeon for Bronte Campbell swap paid dividends. Cate Campbell just out touched Ranomi Kromowidjojo for the top spot, 23.83 to 23.84. McKeon qualified 3rd in 24.01, while Margo Geer make it in by 0.01s over teammate Beryl Gastaldello, 24.22 to 24.23.

London getting two swimmers into the next round is key. LA missed the cut with Gastaldello, though the top three were pretty far ahead. This will be an intriguing case study into exactly how much endurance matters – McKeon is much more of a 200 swimmer than anyone else left – but how much that will help is still somewhat unknown. LA probably needs Geer into the final to have a chance at winning the meet.

ROUND 2 – SEMIFINAL

Kromowidjojo helped out the LA Chargers big-time, preventing a London 1-2. But McKeon’s endurance really held up – she was better than Cate Campbell in round 2, which is very surprising. Kromowidjojo’s 24.0 was excellent – only a tenth behind Sjostrom’s round 2 swim in Naples.

ROUND 3 – FINAL

Kromowidjojo’s start probably made the difference here, as she shot out to the lead immediately, and held off McKeon down the final stretch.

With a 33-14 split over LA, London has probably iced this meet, even without a win from McKeon. Kromowidjojo really proved herself a massive sprint factor here, winning a brutal three-round showdown with no ‘easy’ rounds compared to the field. Iron could win both skins races – they scored 29 here compared to 33 for London and only 14 for LA.