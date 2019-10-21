London Roar Relay Breaks Australian Record at ISL – Lewisville Meet

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP B, MATCH 1

Saturday, October 19th – Sunday, October 20th

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Central Time

The LISD Westside Aquatic Center – Lewisville, TX

Short Course Meters (SCM)

Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

The London Roar’s winning 400 medley relay on Sunday at the Lewisville stop of the International Swimming League may have been representing a “British team,” but all 4 athletes are of Australian nationality, and the group combined to swim under the Australian Record in the final.

The relay of Minna Atherton, Jess Hansen, Emma McKeon, and Cate Campbell combined to swim a 3:47.91, which easily broke the 2010 record of 3:48.88. What’s more, the Australian/Roar relay probably left more than a second in the water – with anchor Cate Campbell hitting the water 2.5 seconds ahead of the LA Current’s 2nd-place relay, she was able to cruise to a win. She split 52.0 on the anchor – which actually still extended their lead – but she was 50.8 in a relay earlier in the meet, and is the World Record holder in short course meters at 50.25 (on a flat start – which was at a similar time of year as this weekend’s meet in 2017).

The big difference-maker was Minna Atherton, who was one of the pleasant surprises as Group B opened this weekend. She swam a 55.45, which is the 4th-fastest performance in history, a US Open Record, and very-nearly an Australian Record.

Old Record New Record Rachel Goh 57.39 Minna Atherton 55.45 Leisel Jones 1:03.76 Jess Hansen 1:04.73 Felicity Galves 55.56 Emma McKeon 55.67 Marieke Guehrer 52.17 Cate Campbell 52.06 Total Time 3:48.88 Total Time 3:47.91

The World Record in the relay is 3:45.20, which was set by a U.S. team at the 2015 Duel in the Pool meet.