North Florida Tops Georgia Southern for First Time since 2013

Georgia Southern at North Florida

Oct. 19, 2019

Jacksonville, Florida

UNF def. Georgia Southern 169-85

Results

Courtesy: North Florida Athletics

JACKSONVILLE – North Florida swimming took down Georgia Southern, 169-85, on a beautiful Sunday afternoon at Bolles Uible Pool.

It is the first time since 2013 that UNF earned a win against the Eagles. It is also the most points scored by UNF since 2009.

Final Meet Results

UNF 169, Georgia Southern 85

Notable Swims

1st: Mary-Kate Wichalonis – 200 Free (1:56.05)

1st: Sarah Frantz – 1000 Free (10:58.76) | 500 Free (5:21.24)

1st: Jacqueline Barklund – 100 Back (58.83)

1st: Laurynn Harvard – 100 Breast (1:07.51) | 200 Breast (2:27.08)

1st: Sydney Groth – 200 Butterfly (2:08.58)

1st: Camryn Greenleaf – 50 Free (24.67) | 100 Free – (53.37)

1st: Manuela Barres – 200 Back (2:10.19)

1st: 200 Medley Relay (Barklund, Harvard, Groth, Greenleaf) – 1:49.45

1st – Exh: Makenzie Blaakman – 400 IM (4:42.75)

1st – Exh: 400 Free Relay (Greenleaf, Graf, Barklund, Wichalonis) – 3:37.90

Topping the Sheets

North Florida finished first in all but one event against the Eagles. The Ospreys also finished in the first and second spot in eight total events.

Of Note

– Frantz shaved almost five seconds off her time in the 1000 free from the season debut against FGCU and Campbell.

– Wichalonis posted the season-best time in the 200 free in her debut in the event.

– Annie Fletcher posted her season-best time of 59.80 in the 100 back, while Barklund shaved time as she swam 58.83

– Groth bested her previous time (2:11.41) in the 200 fly by almost three seconds.

Coffey Talks

“It was a great job by our team today. We raced extremely well against a good Georgia Southern team. I’m very happy with the way we worked on the back half of our races today. It was a great way to send off our seniors with a win at home.” – head coach Ian Coffey

Up Next

North Florida has some time off before heading to Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 9. The Ospreys will face off with FSU, West Florida and Florida Southern at the quad meet.

Courtesy: Georgia Southern Athletics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.– Georgia Southern Swimming lost to North Florida 169-85 on Sunday morning.

While the Ospreys dominated the meet, Georgia Southern had several good showings.

Isabelle Bray finished in the top-three in three individual events. She won the 400 IM with a time of 4:45.72, Bray finished second in the 100 Breast with a time of 1:09.70 and placed third in the 200 Breast with a time of 2:30.35.

Jessica Ware won the 100 Fly with a time of 59.67.

Georgia Southern finished 1-2 in the 400 Free Relay. The team that came in first consisted of Lydia Evans, Bettie Logan, Holland Danskin and Melissa Cox. They finished in 3:42.86. Ashley Kubel, Jessica Ware, Sydney Petrie and Emily Jones made up the second-place team and finished in 3:55.19.

Melissa Cox finished second in the 50 Free with a time of 24.92 and in the 100 Free with a time of 54.12.

The Eagles’ Emily Jones finished third in the 1000 Free with a time of 11:06.53. Klaudia Holt followed in fourth at 11:08.87. Holt also finished second behind teammate, Bray in the 400 IM with a time of 4:51.23.

Bettie Logan (2:16.59), Ashley Kubel (2:19.30) and Annaliese Mundt (2:22.84) finished 3-4-5 in the 200 Back.

WHAT HEAD COACH AMANDA CALDWELL SAID

“I honestly thought we were going to race better today. The team has been putting in solid work and looking good in training the past two weeks. Isabelle Bray had another solid meet, getting up and completing a tough line up. I was proud of how Jessica Ware rebounded to win the 100 Fly.”