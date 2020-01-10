Raena Eldridge Wins Two as Texas A&M Takes Out SMU

SMU V. TEXAS A&M

January 9, 2019

Dallas, TX

SCY

Complete results

Final scores

Texas A&M 176, SMU 115

A&M exhibitioned events in the latter half of the meet.

Traveling a few hours north to Dallas, the Texas A&M Aggie women defeated the SMU Mustangs in a decisive victory.

The Aggies were led by senior sprinter Raena Eldridge, who clocked a 54.64 in the 100 back and a 50.88 in the 100 free. Eldridge also went 23.45 leading off A&M’s winning 200 free relay and led off their winning 400 medley relay (splits unavailable).

Junior Jing Quah and sophomore Emma Carlton raced to two wins apiece for A&M. Quah won the 200 fly in 2:00.17 and turned around to take the 400 IM with a time of 4:16.29, adding in a third-place finish in the 100 free in-between those swims (51.90). Carlton, meanwhile, sprinted to victory in the 50 free (23.57) and the 100 fly (54.39).

Katie Portz took the 200 free (1:50.09), Camryn Toney the 500 free (4:57.03), and Joy Field the 1000 (10:10.90) as A&M successfully swept the entirety of the freestyle races. In breaststroke, it was Anna Belousova in the 100 (1:02.50) and Victoria Roubique in the 200 (2:17.04).

The Mustangs scored a win in the 200 back thanks to Felicia Anderson. She was 2:00.74 there to win by over a second after being touched out by Eldridge in the 100 (55.03).