Races to Watch on Friday: Bigtime Battle Between Casas and Waddell at SECs

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

With ACC women’s, Big Ten women’s, and SEC men’s and women’s swimming & diving championships all going on simultaneously, plus a dozen mid-major conference championships, there are a number of highlight races to watch on Friday evening.

But, if you’re going to make time on a Friday evening to watch just one race, that race has to be the men’s 100 back at the SEC Championships.

There, Texas A&M sophomore Shaine Casas and Alabama senior Zane Waddell will face off in a heavyweight slugfest between two swimmers who are not only among the best in the country, but who swim the race almost identically.

Consider prelims. Racing in different heats, here were the two swimmers’ splits, by 25:

25y 50y 75y 100y Casas 10.34 21.52 (11.18) 33.14 (11.62) 44.73 (11.59) Waddell 10.42 21.57 (11.15) 33.22 (11.65) 44.74 (11.52)

In spite of not racing in the same heat, the two were never separated by more than 8-hundredths of a second via splitting. Casas touched in 44.73, tying the SEC Meet Record done by Alabama’s Connor Oslin in 2017, while Waddell touched in 44.74.

The two will be among the contenders for the NCAA title in March as well. To wit, here are the 6 fastest finals times (A or B final) from last year’s NCAA Championship finals:

Dean Farris, Harvard, 43.66 – redshirt year Coleman Stewart, NC State, 43.98 – RETURNS (has been 44.82 this season) Mark Nikolaev, Grand Canyon, 44.33 – graduated John Shebat, Texas, 44.71 – graduated Kacper Stokowski, Florida, 44.90 – redshirt/transfer Gabriel Fantoni, Indiana, 44.96 – RETURNS (has been 46.53 this season)

So, while NC State’s Stewart has to be the favorite heading into NCAAs, Casas and Waddell (the 2019 World Champion in the 50 back) are contenders as well.

Friday evening racing starts at 5:30 PM Central time.

Other Races to Watch on Friday: