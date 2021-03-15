Quotes From 2021 British Swimming Invite

4 Key Races to Watch at the 2021 NCSA Spring Invite Indiana commit Luke Barr of iNspire Swim Team holds multiple top seeds this week in Orlando at the NCSA Spring Invite.

Regan Smith Becomes First Woman to Go 49-Point in 100 Fly & 100 Back Regan Smith became the first woman in history to go under 50 seconds in both the 100 yard fly and 100 yard back in a swimming career, and she did both in the same weekend.

How Fast Will Katie Ledecky Swim at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials? Distanc icon Katie Ledecky swam fast at the San Antonio Pro Swim. Now that we’ve seen her in action, how fast will she swim at U.S. Olympic Trials?

2021 Women’s NCAA Championships: Official SwimSwam Preview Index As we tick down the days to the 2021 Women’s NCAA Championships, keep track of all our event-by-event previews and winner picks here.

Bach Rejects Idea of 2022 Olympic Boycott, While Romney Proposes an Alternative International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach says that he doesn’t believe that boycotts work, and that the IOC is not a “supergovernment.”

2021 Zone D: Texas Men & Women Add 4th Divers On Day 3 of Zones Freshman Brendan McCourt qualified for NCAAs on the final day, bringing the Texas men to four divers and setting up roster decisions for coach Eddie Reese.

2021 Zone A: Navy’s Hannah Montau Qualifies For 3 NCAA Events With One Win Montau missed the 3-meter and the 1-meter invite lines by a single spot. But a last-day platform win booked her NCAA appearances in all three events.