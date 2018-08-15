Projected 2018-2019 U.S. National Team

With two of three qualifying meets complete, the framework of the 2018-2019 U.S. National Team is well in place. There could be some shuffling based on Junior Pan Pacs results, but with senior Pan Pacs and U.S. Nationals out of the way, the vast majority of next year’s National Team is all but locked in.

What is the National Team?

In contrast to the traveling rosters for meets like Pan Pacs, World Championships or World University Games, the U.S. National Team refers to a broader roster of the nation’s top swimmers in every event who can qualify for a wide range of benefits from USA Swimming.

For more detail on those specific benefits, check out our story on the subject from late 2014 here. The short version is that making the national team carries a certain level of prestige, financial support and other perks like access to the Olympic Training Center and video review and massages at some major meets.

For 2018-2019, the U.S. National Team will be selected from the top 6 times in each Olympic event from the combined results of U.S. Nationals, Pan Pacs and Junior Pan Pacs. As opposed to travel roster selection, this roster does take into account prelims swims in addition to swims from any final. Relay leadoffs, time trials, swim-offs and intermediate splits aren’t included.

You can see full selection criteria here.

Open water swimmers have already been selected based on the top 6 finishers at the 2018 U.S. Open Water Nationals 10K race. Unlike the pool team, they’re locked into their spots.

Projected Rosters

These rosters aren’t final, only because a swimmer from Junior Pan Pacs could still improve their standing. These lists, in a way, then, are incentive lists for any Junior Pan Pac swimmer looking for National Team status. Those who don’t make it will be likely to make the Junior National Team instead. The junior team is selected in a somewhat-similar way: the top 6 juniors (as of September 1, 2018) in each Olympic event are eligible make the roster, though this team is selected from long course times swum in the calendar year 2018 rather than from specific meets. It also limits the total roster to 40 swimmers and bases priority and selection on world ranks.

Men’s 50 free

Michael Andrew 21.46 Caeleb Dressel 21.67 Nathan Adrian 21.85 Michael Chadwick 22.00 Michael Jensen 22.03 Zach Apple 22.06

Men’s 100 free

Zach Apple 48.03 Blake Pieroni 48.08 Caeleb Dressel 48.13 Tate Jackson 48.20 Nathan Adrian 48.25 Maxime Rooney 48.27

Men’s 200 free

Townley Haas 1:45.56 Andrew Seliskar 1:45.70 Blake Pieroni 1:45.93 Conor Dwyer 1:46.08 Jack Levant 1:46.39 Zach Apple 1:46.56

Men’s 400 free

Zane Grothe 3:45.32 Grant Shoults 3:46.90 Conor Dwyer 3:48.45 Andrew Abruzzo 3:48.58 Chris Wieser 3:48.69 Trey Freeman 3:49.02

Men’s 800 free

Zane Grothe 7:43.74 Jordan Wilimovsky 7:45.19 Robert Finke 7:51.45 Nick Norman 7:54.47 Logan Houck 7:54.80 True Sweetser 7:56.08

Men’s 1500 free

Jordan Wilimovsky 14:46.93 Zane Grothe 14:48.40 Robert Finke 14:48.70 Michael Brinegar 15:07.04 Nick Norman 15:08.81 True Sweetser 15:10.65

Men’s 100 back

Ryan Murphy 51.94 Matt Grevers 52.55 Justin Ress 53.26 Michael Andrew 53.55 Bryce Mefford 53.84 Jacob Pebley 53.96

Men’s 200 back

Ryan Murphy 1:53.57 Jacob Pebley 1:55.68 Austin Katz 1:55.69 Clark Beach 1:57.06 Nick Alexander 1:57.18 Bryce Mefford 1:57.46

Men’s 100 breast

Michael Andrew 59.38 Andrew Wilson 59.42 Devon Nowicki 59.48 Kevin Cordes 59.72 Cody Miller 59.77 Nic Fink 59.86

Men’s 200 breast

Josh Prenot 2:07.28 Andrew Wilson 2:08.66 Will Licon 2:08.72 Nic Fink 2:09.24 Kevin Cordes 2:09.85 Daniel Roy 2:09.76

Men’s 100 fly

Caeleb Dressel 50.50 Jack Conger 51.11 Jack Saunderson 51.48 Michael Andrew 51.53 Tom Shields 51.94 Zach Harting 52.00

Men’s 200 fly

Justin Wright 1:54.63 Zach Harting 1:55.05 Jack Conger 1:55.18 Gianluca Urlando 1:55.21 Tom Shields 1:55.25 Chase Kalisz 1:55.42

Men’s 200 IM

Chase Kalisz 1:55.40 Abrahm DeVine 1:57.41 Gunnar Bentz 1:58.23 Andrew Seliskar 1:58.23 Josh Prenot 1:58.57 Jay Litherland 1:58.97

Men’s 400 IM

Chase Kalisz 4:07.95 Jay Litherland 4:10.21 Sean Grieshop 4:12.72 Sam Stewart 4:13.65 Abrahm DeVine 4:13.77 Charlie Swanson 4:14.01

Men’s Open Water

Jordan Wilimovsky David Heron Michael Brinegar Brendan Casey Taylor Abbott Brennan Gravley

Women’s 50 free

Simone Manuel 24.10 Abbey Weitzeil 24.58 Margo Geer 24.77 Mallory Comerford 24.80 Grace Ariola 24.83 Madison Kennedy 24.92

Women’s 100 free

Simone Manuel 52.54 Mallory Comerford 52.94 Margo Geer 53.44 Abbey Weitzeil 53.56 Lia Neal 53.95 Kelsi Dahlia 54.09

Women’s 200 free

Katie Ledecky 1:54.60 Allison Schmitt 1:55.82 Gabby Deloof 1:56.55 Leah Smith 1:56.78 Melanie Margalis 1:56.84 Katie McLaughlin 1:56.88

Women’s 400 free

Katie Ledecky 3:58.50 Leah Smith 4:02.21 Haley Anderson 4:07.21 Kaersten Meitz 4:07.60 Sierra Schmidt 4:08.12 Hali Flickinger 4:08.40

Women’s 800 free

Katie Ledecky 8:09.13 Leah Smith 8:17.21 Haley Anderson 8:24.13 Ally McHugh 8:24.22 Erica Sullivan 8:26.27 Mariah Denigan 8:28.15

Women’s 1500 free

Katie Ledecky 15:38.97 Ashley Twichell 15:55.68 Leah Smith 16:00.82 Ally McHugh 16:02.56 Erica Sullivan 16:02.88 Haley Anderson 16:04.26

Women’s 100 back

Kathleen Baker 58.00 Olivia Smoliga 58.75 Regan Smith 58.83 Phoebe Bacon 59.12 Elise Haan 59.73 Lisa Bratton 59.76

Women’s 200 back

Kathleen Baker 2:06.14 Regan Smith 2:06.43 Isabelle Stadden 2:08.24 Lisa Bratton 2:08.37 Olivia Smoliga 2:08.58 Asia Seidt 2:09.20

Women’s 100 breast

Lilly King 1:05.36 Molly Hannis 1:05.78 Katie Meili 1:06.19 Micah Sumrall 1:06.34 Bethany Galat 1:06.41 Breeja Larson 1:07.80

Women’s 200 breast

Micah Sumrall 2:21.88 Lilly King 2:22.12 Bethany Galat 2:23.32 Annie Lazor 2:24.42 Emily Escobedo 2:25.22 Zoe Bartel 2:25.67

Women’s 100 fly

Kelsi Dahlia 56.44 Katie McLaughlin 57.51 Kendyl Stewart 57.70 Mallory Comerford 57.95 Sarah Gibson 58.09 Hellen Moffitt 58.15

Women’s 200 fly

Hali Flickinger 2:05.87 Katie Drabot 2:07.18 Regan Smith 2:07.42 Dakota Luther 2:08.09 Olivia Carter 2:09.40 Sarah Gibson 2:09.54

Women’s 200 IM

Kathleen Baker 2:08.32 Melanie Margalis 2:09.43 Ella Eastin 2:09.90 Evie Pfeifer 2:11.53 Meghan Small 2:11.65 Alex Walsh 2:11.83

Women’s 400 IM

Ally McHugh 4:34.80 Brooke Forde 4:35.09 Melanie Margalis 4:35.50 Leah Smith 4:35.68 Evie Pfeifer 4:38.68 Emma Barksdale 4:40.20

Women’s Open Water

Ashley Twichell Haley Anderson Erica Sullivan Katy Campbell Chase Travis Hannah Moore

Full Projected Rosters By Name

Men (57)

Abrahm DeVine Andrew Abruzzo Andrew Seliskar Andrew Wilson Austin Katz Blake Pieroni Brendan Casey Brennan Gravley Bryce Mefford Caeleb Dressel Charlie Swanson Chase Kalisz Chris Wieser Clark Beach Cody Miller Conor Dwyer Daniel Roy David Heron Devon Nowicki Gianluca Urlando Grant Shoults Gunnar Bentz Jack Conger Jack Levant Jack Saunderson Jacob Pebley Jay Litherland Jordan Wilimovsky Josh Prenot Justin Ress Justin Wright Kevin Cordes Logan Houck Matt Grevers Maxime Rooney Michael Andrew Michael Brinegar Michael Chadwick Michael Jensen Nathan Adrian Nic Fink Nick Alexander Nick Norman Robert Finke Ryan Murphy Sam Stewart Sean Grieshop Tate Jackson Taylor Abbott Tom Shields Townley Haas Trey Freeman True Sweetser Will Licon Zach Apple Zach Harting Zane Grothe

Women (54)