Sacred Heart Adds Finnegan as Assistant Coach

Courtesy: Sacred Heart Athletics

FAIRFIELD, Conn.– Head swimming and diving coach John Spadafina announced today the hiring of Kristen Finnegan as the new assistant coach for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

“We are very excited to have Kristen on our staff,” Spadafina said. “She will bring a wealth of knowledge to us from her club background working with high level swimmers.”

Finnegan comes to Sacred Heart from the Westport Water Rats at the Westport/Weston YMCA and served on their staff as their Associate Age Group Coach from 2012-2018. Over the last 3 years, she worked with both senior and national level swimmers who compiled five YMCA National Champions.

“I’m honored to be joining the Sacred Heart University Swimming and Diving staff and I’m incredibly grateful to Coach John Spadafina for the opportunity,” Finnegan said. “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the Pioneer family.”

Finnegan was the Lead 10/Under coach and has had multiple CT Age Group Champions as well as Eastern Zone Age Group Champions. She has produced CT State and Resident Record holders.

She was selected in 2015 and 2016 as a member of the Connecticut Zone Team Coaching Staff. She was also the Assistant Girls Swim Coach at Staples High School in Westport CT from 2015-17.

Finnegan is a member of the CT Swimming’s Age Group Committee and has her Level 3 ASCA Certification. Kristen is a 2011 graduate of St. John’s University with a degree in Biology.