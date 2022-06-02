Pro Swim Series – Mission Viejo: Matthew Jensen Opts for 100 BR over 100 FR

2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – Mission Viejo

June 1 – 4, 2022

LCM (50 meters)

Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, CA

Meet Central

Day 2 Heat Sheets

On Day 2 of the Mission Viejo Pro Series, the final edition before World Championships, the women’s and men’s 100 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free will be contested.

Even with minimal scratches, it projects to be a short session. Both 100 free races have 4 heats, which is the most heats an event has all morning. All told, the morning’s session is slated to take just over an hour and half.

The highest seeded scratch is #4 seed John Heaphy in the 100 breaststroke, who entered with a 1:01.53. At PAC-12 Championships, Heaphy was fourth in the 100 breast and 11th in the 200.

A few other PAC-12 swimmers also scratched events. Ayla Spitz, who’s swimming unattached for Irvine Novaquatics, scratched the 400 free. She was the #8 seed in 4:14.03.

Cal’s Matthew Jensen scratched the 100 free, where he was the 11th seed, in favor of the 100 breast, where he’s seeded 17th with a yards time of 54.32. Given that there are only three heats of women’s 100 breast between the events, the move makes sense.

After finishing fifth in the 1500 free in 16:00.63 to open the meet, Mission Viejo’s David Heron scratched the 400 free. He was #8 seed and entered with a 3:58.58.

Full Scratch Report:

Women’s 100 Free

Men’s 100 Free

Women’s 100 Breast

Men’s 100 Breast

Women’s 200 Fly

No Scratches

Men’s 200 Fly

Women’s 400 Free

Men’s 400 Free