Pro Swim Series – Mission Viejo: David Curtiss Scratches 100 FR ‘A’ Final

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

June 1 – 4, 2022

LCM (50 meters)

Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, CA

Day 2 Finals Heat Sheets

It’s the first full finals session in Mission Viejo, and finals of the 100 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free will race tonight.

The Wolfpack’s David Curtiss has scratched the 100 free ‘A’ final, the only scratch out of an ‘A’ final for the session. Curtiss just qualified for the final, finishing 8th in a time of 50.85. That’s only about three-tenths off the personal best he set in April at the San Antonio stop of the Pro Series. Curtiss is only entered in the 50 free for the rest of the meet.

That 50 free is Curtiss’ specialty, and one where he’s already one of the fastest teenagers in history. As good as he is in the 50 free, though, his value to his collegiate program, at least, has ben limited by the lack of viable second and third events. He finished 16th at the ACC Championships in the 100 free and 29th in the 100 back, and in spite of winning the ACC title in the 50 free, was only the team’s lowest-scoring individual swimmer at that meet (tied with Rafal Kusto).

In long course, though, he can focus more on his singular specialty, the 50 free, which so far seems to be the crux of his future internationally.

There were also a slew of ‘B’ final scratches. Three men scratched out of the ‘B’ final of the 100 breast: 9th place qualifier Parker Macy, 10th place Jason Schreiber, and 12th place Matthew Jensen. That means that Colin Cosgrove, Max Gilsenan, and Connor Daigle will all get a second swim.

Texas’s Kyla Leibel scratched the ‘B’ final of the 400 free as the 13th place qualifier. In prelims, she swam 4:26.00. Earlier in the session, she’ll race in the ‘A’ final of the 100 free where she qualified in fifth.

Full Scratch Report:

Women’s 100 Free

Men’s 100 Free

Women’s 100 Breast

No scratches

Men’s 100 Breast

Women’s 200 Fly

No Scratches

Men’s 200 Fly

Women’s 400 Free

Men’s 400 Free