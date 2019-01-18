Preview: Peaty, Mcevoy Headlines Australian Miami Super Challenge Meet

2019 Miami Super Challenge

When: 19th January Local Time

Where: Queensland, Australia

50m Long Course

Start List

Live Results (TBC)

Breaststroke superstar Adam Peaty is one of several British elite swimmers competing today in the Miami Super Challenge in Queensland, Australia. The team has been in Australia since early January undergoing a training camp and this meet marks the beginning of the season for these swimmers.

Peaty is entered in 3 events – his usual premier event the 100m breaststroke and in addition the 50m and 100m freestyle. He goes into the 50m freestyle entered on a 24.49 and a 57.58 for his 100m freestyle so it seems fair to expect to see some significant drops in these two races despite them being off events for him.

Also swimming today is teammate and fellow breaststroker Edward Baxter (listed under Ed Bater). Baxter is racing in the 100m breaststroke with Peaty and the 200m breaststroke where he goes in entered under a 2:12.50. He also is swimming the 200 IM entered under a 2:11.02.

Olympic Medalist Cameron McEvoy is competing opting to swim just the 400 freestyle – a change of tune for the sprinter. He goes in entered on a 3:52.87.

Another British team member Sarah Vasey is competing in the 100 breaststroke – entered on a 1:06.78. Her other events include the 200 IM, the 50m free and the 100m free. She is competing against teammate Katie Matts who joins her in the 100m breaststroke, the 200 IM and the 100m freestyle. Matts is also entered in the 200m breaststroke.

On the home front several top male Queensland swimmers are set to make appearances including Australian Age group record holder Thomas Hauck – 400 freestyle, 200 butterfly, 50 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 IM -, Junior Pan Pacifics medalist Max Osborn – 400 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly -, and World Champion James Roberts – 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle.

On the women’s side some of the stars include Pan Pacifics Silver Medalist Kiah Melverton – 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 800m freestyle, 200m butterfly – and 14 year old Chinese Swimmer Zhang Jiaqi entered under an 8:08 in the 800 freestyle – 800m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle.

Other British swimmers to keep a lookout for include:

Michael Gunning – 200m butterfly, 100m butterfly, 200m freestyle

Luke Greenback – 200m backstroke, 100m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 200m IM, 100m backstroke

Eva Vicary – 400m IM, 100m freestyle, 800m freestyle,

Jarvis Parkinson – 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 200m IM