Practice + Pancakes: Watch Both Single Gendered Practices at Mizzou

SwimSwam took a visit to Columbia, Missouri, where the all new staff at the University of Missouri looks to be making some significant changes. In his first season as the official head coach of the team, Andrew Grevers has changed the normal practice schedule, instead opting for one that gives the athletes 2 big pockets of recovery during the week. Currently, they practice:

Monday morning, Monday afternoon

Tuesday morning, Tuesday afternoon

Wednesday morning (Wednesday afternoon off)

(Thursday morning off), Thursday afternoon

Friday morning, Friday afternoon

Saturday morning

I filmed on Tuesday afternoon, which intro-ed another big change: for all afternoon practices, the men and women are split, and have separate workouts. That way, all 7 coaches (5 staff, 2 volunteers) are giving their attention to 18-25 athletes, making a very solid coach-swimmer ratio. The women swam 2-3:30, then went to lift, while the men lifted from 2-3, then swam 3:30-5.