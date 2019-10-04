Houston’s Sam Medlin Swims 4:53 500 Free to Help Cougars Best Tulane 183-117

HOUSTON vs TULANE (women’s dual)

TEAM SCORES

Houston – 183 Tulane – 117

The Houston Cougars downed Tulane this morning by a score of 183-117. With the win, Houston improves to 3-0 on the season, having beaten Incarnate Word and UT Permian-Basin last week. The Cougars won 11 of 16 events, also going 1-2 in both relays.

There was one tie in the meet, coming in the 100 backstroke, where Cougars Laura Laderoute and Ioanna Sacha both finished in 56.44. Laderoute has a personal best of 52.84, while Sacha has a best of 54.62. Sacha only competed for Houston in the 2nd semester last season, but her time today was faster than her first 100 back of last season (56.93). Sacha went on to win the 200 back, clearing the field handily with a 2:01.92. Laderoute was 3rd in that race in 2:05.54.

There was a very tight battle between Houston’s Sam Medlin and Tulane’s Lilly Byrne in the 500 free. Medlin opened up the early lead and continued to build the lead through the first 300 yards. Medlin’s lead over Byrne got to 1.66 seconds at its largest, 2:56.31 to 2:57.97 at the 300. Byrne had cut the lead down to .83 seconds at the 450 mark, then came home in 27.92 to finish just .08 seconds behind Medlin. Medlin touched in 4:53.91 to Byrne’s 4:53.99. Medlin and Byrnes also went 2-3 in the 200 free in another close contest, 1:51.14 to 1:51.44. Houston’s Zarena Brown won the 200 free in 1:50.64, establishing a new season best for the senior.

Brown also won the 100 free in a tight race with teammate Myckenzie Leehy. Leehy got out a slight early lead, flipping in 25.35 to Brown’s 25.51. Brown then got the better of Leehy on the back half, splitting 26.30 to Leehy’s 26.54, for a final times of 51.81 and 51.89. Leehy was the 50 free champion, clocking a 24.07.

Tulane’s Kate McDonald handled the breaststroke events, taking the 100 by over a second and the 200 by 2 seconds. In the 100, McDonald clocked a 1:03.54 after splitting a quick 33.46 on the 2nd 50. She took the 200 breast out aggressivley, touching in 1:05.73 at the 100 mark. She then came home in 35.77 and 36.01 for a final time of 2:17.51.

PRESS RELEASE – HOUSTON:

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Swimming & Diving program moved to 3-0 on the season after defeating American Athletic Conference for Tulane on Thursday morning at the Campus Recreation & Wellness Center.

WORDS FROM COACH WOCHOMURKA

“We raced hard today, and it sure is nice to be racing at home. Our effort and attitude was fantastic. We have a lot of areas that showed a need for improvement in technical execution, and this is the time of the year to really zero in on those. If we continue to display the attitude and effort, we showed today as we move forward, we will see some exciting things in February and March.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

Houston secured 10 individual first-place finishes and swept the relays.

On the boards, Houston won both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard events. Newcomer Chase Farris notched 243.53 points for first place in the 1-meter as Houston took the top-three spots in the event.

notched 243.53 points for first place in the 1-meter as Houston took the top-three spots in the event. In the 3-meter, Lauren Burrell took home top honors with 279.08 points as the Cougars clinched four of the top-five spots.

UP NEXT

Houston will remain in Houston as the swimmers’ head across town to Rice for the Rice Invitational and the divers host the Houston Diving Invitational on Oct. 11-12.

PRESS RELEASE – TULANE:

HOUSTON – The Tulane University swimming and diving team dropped a 183-117 decision to Houston on Thursday at the Campus and Recreation and Wellness Center.

Tulane individuals closed the day by winning five races.

Kate McDonald highlighted the day, as she continued her strong start to her junior campaign by winning the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke events for the second straight meet. The Colorado native clocked times of 1:03.54 (100 yard) and 2:17.51 (200 yard), respectively.

McDonald also claimed the women’s 200 yard IM, posting a time of 2:05.23.

In two meets this season, McDonald has won five races.

Sophomore Noa Heron got the Green Wave off to a great start, as she won the first individual race of the day by claiming the 1650 yard freestyle event, finishing in a time of 17:10.04.

Junior Valentina Gomez also turned in a strong day, which was highlighted by a winning performance in the 200-yard butterfly (2:05.53).

Tulane returns to action on Oct. 3 at 10 a.m., as it heads to Dual-A-Palooza in Miami where it will take on FIU, Rice and Denver.

