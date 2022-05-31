Practice + Pancakes: Louise Hansson Suits Up for the ‘Hunter Armstrong’ Set

Thanks to presenting partner SPIRE Academy, a scholastic boarding school where individuals: excel academically, master life’s necessary personal skills, experience tomorrow’s emerging career opportunities and exceed expectations in their sport or other passion specialization.

In preparation for the Mare Nostrum Tour and the upcoming World Championships in Budapest, Louise Hansson suited up on a Friday night in Loughborough and took on the ‘Hunter Armstrong‘ set. This was a set that Ohio State head coach Bill Dorenkott shared with SwimSwam, saying Hunter did this set just a couple of weeks before the US World Champ Trials in Greensboro, where he broke the 50 back world record and won the 100 back.

The set is 3 rounds of a 25 off the blocks, followed by 2×50 at back-end 100 speed. Louise does them on a descending interval (R1 – 90, R2 – 75, R3 – 60), with her coach Ian Hulme wanting to test her fitness a bit.

Louise does fly on the first 2 rounds and backstroke on the last round, keeping her feel on backstroke as she is the reigning SCM world champ in the 100. Hansson may very well be swimming backstroke individually and on relays for team Sweden in Budapest.