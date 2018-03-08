Practice + Pancakes: Chase Kalisz Leads us Through UGA Main Group

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.
If you didn’t already catch it, SwimSwam took a trip down to Athens to get in a couple practices with the UGA swim team (and we couldn’t miss getting a Coleman’s Carpool with a couple of Olympians as well). In the last practice, we followed sprint group with Brian Smith. Today, World Champion Chase Kalisz guides through an average day in Jack Bauerle‘s main group.
Main group is seemingly where majority of the swimmers train in on a day-to-day basis, as well as having 2-3 coaches overseeing the group as well. It was pretty incredible watching this practice, considering that down the row, you had Olympians, NCAA champions, National teamers, and international stars all competing against each other.
As Chase and coach Bauerle explain, Monday is “rainbow day”, meaning a threshold practice where your heart rate usually goes between the 140-170 range. The workout started with “white” and only went up to “pink”. However, with a couple of swimmers in the pack starting their taper for NCAA’s, and the rest of guys not wanting to get beaten, it was questionable whether the group actually even started at “white”. As you watch, you can see the team tackle the practice a little more agressively than some may have wanted.
There is a widely spread misconception that Missy Franklin peaked in 2013. It was actually the March 2015, NCAA. Huge improvement in personal bests and landmark times in 100free, 200 IM and of course 200 free. Simply huge
That’s fair. I mentioned 2013 because that was the last time she made waves (pun intended) on the international scene which is presumably important to sponsors.
