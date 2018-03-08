Practice + Pancakes: Chase Kalisz Leads us Through UGA Main Group

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

If you didn’t already catch it, SwimSwam took a trip down to Athens to get in a couple practices with the UGA swim team (and we couldn’t miss getting a Coleman’s Carpool with a couple of Olympians as well). In the last practice, we followed sprint group with Brian Smith. Today, World Champion Chase Kalisz guides through an average day in Jack Bauerle‘s main group.

Main group is seemingly where majority of the swimmers train in on a day-to-day basis, as well as having 2-3 coaches overseeing the group as well. It was pretty incredible watching this practice, considering that down the row, you had Olympians, NCAA champions, National teamers, and international stars all competing against each other.

As Chase and coach Bauerle explain, Monday is “rainbow day”, meaning a threshold practice where your heart rate usually goes between the 140-170 range. The workout started with “white” and only went up to “pink”. However, with a couple of swimmers in the pack starting their taper for NCAA’s, and the rest of guys not wanting to get beaten, it was questionable whether the group actually even started at “white”. As you watch, you can see the team tackle the practice a little more agressively than some may have wanted.

Hswimmer

Where is Missy??

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Pvdh

Probably some sponsor event.

Vote Up140Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Go Bearcats

I asked the same question on YouTube and someone responded that she only trains there a few days/weeks.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

yes , thats what one of her UGA teammates said at the last Pro series form last week-end

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Swimfish87

So I am just going to to put this out there. Missy was good she really was. But that’s just it, she ‘WAS’ good. She took on way to much time off doing photoshoots and what not. Being a world class swimmer is not what she wants right no, and that is ok. Not to mention that even if she was to come back I don’t think she could cut it.

Vote Up9-9Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Hswimmer

Well why would she move half way across the country if she wasn’t interested in training seriously? In interviews and articles she says she wants to take a shot at nationals this summer.&

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

He is assuming what he wants to assume and imagine – it feels far from Missy’s plans and her potential to be back soon .

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Swimfish87

Hundred percent right. This is my opinion in my opinion only. But if I went from winning multiple gold medals at in Olympics to nothing. I would be busting my butt to get back to my previous Glory. Also with all the talent coming out of NCAA right now. By all means I hope she proves me wrong I just don’t see her being able to come back and compete at the level she was at.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Taa

Her boyfriend moved back east somewhere maybe Tennessee or a nearby state.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Hangry

NC I think

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago
Hangry

FYI herb from lives closer now

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago
dmswim
While I hope SWIMFISH87 is wrong, I’m getting the same vibe from Missy. I think she’s torn about wanting to go back to swimming at a high level, but her heart isn’t in it. She’s gotten used to the swammer life, traveling without having to worry about training, etc., and giving all that up again would be tough, so she’s trying to do it halfway. Her decision to swim at Nationals this summer may be motivated by sponsorship obligations as well. She hasn’t competed since Rio (and hasn’t been a big name since 2013), and if she doesn’t get back on the scene soon she’s going to lose some name recognition. Again, this is all speculation, but it’s informed by… Read more »
Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Yozhik

There is a widely spread misconception that Missy Franklin peaked in 2013. It was actually the March 2015, NCAA. Huge improvement in personal bests and landmark times in 100free, 200 IM and of course 200 free. Simply huge

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
dmswim

That’s fair. I mentioned 2013 because that was the last time she made waves (pun intended) on the international scene which is presumably important to sponsors.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Troy

She needs to.do some hard training if she wants to get back in real swim shape

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Aquajosh

I think, and this is just my opinion, that Missy is afraid to come back because she is fearful of never being that fast again and the pressure she would put on herself to try and get there. Too much of her self-worth was tied to swimming fast, and it seems that she’s becoming more of a whole person now and finding who she is without the sport. It’s the same reason Mary T retired believing she had a 2:02 in her and never came back despite the fact that even at 90% she would have still won through 1996.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Yozhik
Missy Franklin is not afraid of anything. She was well aware that she became progressively declining in the backstroke since her golden race in London Olympics. The achievement that is actually how she will be remembered by those who hasn’t had a chance to be affected by her smiling, hugging, kissing in the pool and dancing on the deck. Immediately after NCAA when she turned pro the talks has been started that the attention shouldn’t be paid to the results of WC in Kazan because it is an intermediate preparation year before OG. She knew what was going to happen. But she was immediately and intensively involved in money generating process by creating a special image of her to maintain… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Retired&nowFat

I want to see Dressel v Kalisz SCY 400 IM

Vote Up12-2Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Go Bearcats

In theory, that would be a very close race. Someone pool money- winner takes all.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Swimming4silver

wait, is this article is about missy or about UGA training with Kalisz? comments tell a different story.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago

