2018 FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat Sarcelles Begins on Friday

2018 FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat – Sarcelles

Friday, March 9 – Sunday, March 11, 2018

Prelims 8:30am GMT+1 (2:30am EST/11:30pm PST); finals 5pm on Friday (11am EST/8am PST), 4:30pm on Saturday (10:30am EST/7:30am PST), and 3:30pm on Sunday (9:30am EST/6:30am PST)

Centre Aquatique Christiane et Guy Canzano, Sarcelles

50m

Brochure

Psych sheet

Live results

The “Meeting FFN Golden Tour Camille-Muffat Étape 2” will take place this weekend from Friday, March 9th through Sunday, March 11th, at the Centre Aquatique Christiane et Guy Canzano in Sarcelles. It is the second stage of the three-stop tour that includes:

Nice – Friday, February 2 through Sunday, February 4, 2018

Sarcelles – Friday, March 9 through Sunday, March 11, 2018

Marseille – Friday, April 6 through Sunday, April 8, 2018

392 swimmers from 66 teams are entered in the meet, including French stars Thomas Avetand (Amiens Métropole Natation), Camille Dauba (CN Sarreguemines), Fanny Deberghes (ASPTT Montpellier), Maxime Grousset (Amiens Métropole Natation), Axel Reymond (AAS Sarcelles Natation 95), and Jérémy Stravius (Amiens Métropole Natation). International stars Claudia Hufnagl and Caroline Pilhatsch of Austria; Denmark’s Pernille Blume, Emilie Beckmann, Victor Bromer, Anders Nielsen, and Niklas Hedegaard; UK’s Jazmin Carlin, Siobhan O’Connor, Andrew Willis, and Callum Jarvis; Dimitrios Negris, Georgios Spanoudakis, and Nikolados Gemelos of Greece; Lithuania’s Giedrius Titenis; Netherlands’ Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Kira Toussaint, Femke Heemskerk, Kyle Stolk, and Arno Kamminga; and David Verraszto of Hungary are also expected be there.

It is tough weekend of racing, with three days of prelims and finals, and all 17 FINA long course meters events. The 400/800/1500 free and 400 IM are swum at timed finals, with the fastest heat swimming in the evening session. (W1500 free / M800 free swim in the morning this year, to give the distance swimmers more space between the races.)

Order of Events

Friday Finals

Women’s 400 Meter IM – Fastest Heat

Men’s 400 Meter IM – Fastest Heat

Women’s 800 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Men’s 1500 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Women’s 50 Meter Backstroke Final

Men’s 50 Meter Backstroke Final

Women’s 50 Meter Breaststroke Final

Men’s 50 Meter Breaststroke Final

Women’s 50 Meter Butterfly Final

Men’s 50 Meter Butterfly Final

Saturday Finals

Men’s 400 Meter Freestyle Final

Women’s 200 Meter Freestyle Final

Men’s 200 Meter Butterfly Final

Women’s 200 Meter Butterfly Final

Men’s 100 Meter Backstroke Final

Women’s 100 Meter Backstroke Final

Men’s 200 Meter Breaststroke Final

Women’s 200 Meter Breaststroke Final

Men’s 200 Meter IM Final

Women’s 200 Meter IM Final

Men’s 100 Meter Freestyle Final

Women’s 50 Meter Freestyle Final

Sunday Finals

Women’s 400 Meter Freestyle Final

Men’s 200 Meter Freestyle Final

Women’s 100 Meter Butterfly Final

Men’s 100 Meter Butterfly Final

Women’s 200 Meter Backstroke Final

Men’s 200 Meter Backstroke Final

Women’s 100 Meter Breaststroke Final

Men’s 100 Meter Breaststroke Final

Women’s 100 Meter Freestyle Final

Men’s 50 Meter Freestyle Final

Prize Money

Sarcelles stage

1st – gold medal and 400 €

2nd – silver medal and 200 €

3rd – bronze medal and 150 €

General rankings

The top 5 women and top 5 men, based on points, after 3 stages of the Golden Tour will earn a total combined purse of 30,000 €. Points will be awarded as follows: 1st in event = 5 points, 2nd in event = 3 points, 3rd in event = 1 point. The Golden Tour bonus prize money will be allocated:

7000 € – 1st in total points

3500 € – 2nd in total points

2000 € – 3rd in total points

1500 € – 4th in total points

1000 € – 5th in total points

Top 5 after Stage 1