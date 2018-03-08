2018 FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat Sarcelles Begins on Friday

2018 FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat – Sarcelles
- Friday, March 9 – Sunday, March 11, 2018
- Prelims 8:30am GMT+1 (2:30am EST/11:30pm PST); finals 5pm on Friday (11am EST/8am PST), 4:30pm on Saturday (10:30am EST/7:30am PST), and 3:30pm on Sunday (9:30am EST/6:30am PST)
- Centre Aquatique Christiane et Guy Canzano, Sarcelles
- 50m
- Brochure
- Psych sheet
- Live results
The “Meeting FFN Golden Tour Camille-Muffat Étape 2” will take place this weekend from Friday, March 9th through Sunday, March 11th, at the Centre Aquatique Christiane et Guy Canzano in Sarcelles. It is the second stage of the three-stop tour that includes:
- Nice – Friday, February 2 through Sunday, February 4, 2018
- Sarcelles – Friday, March 9 through Sunday, March 11, 2018
- Marseille – Friday, April 6 through Sunday, April 8, 2018
392 swimmers from 66 teams are entered in the meet, including French stars Thomas Avetand (Amiens Métropole Natation), Camille Dauba (CN Sarreguemines), Fanny Deberghes (ASPTT Montpellier), Maxime Grousset (Amiens Métropole Natation), Axel Reymond (AAS Sarcelles Natation 95), and Jérémy Stravius (Amiens Métropole Natation). International stars Claudia Hufnagl and Caroline Pilhatsch of Austria; Denmark’s Pernille Blume, Emilie Beckmann, Victor Bromer, Anders Nielsen, and Niklas Hedegaard; UK’s Jazmin Carlin, Siobhan O’Connor, Andrew Willis, and Callum Jarvis; Dimitrios Negris, Georgios Spanoudakis, and Nikolados Gemelos of Greece; Lithuania’s Giedrius Titenis; Netherlands’ Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Kira Toussaint, Femke Heemskerk, Kyle Stolk, and Arno Kamminga; and David Verraszto of Hungary are also expected be there.
It is tough weekend of racing, with three days of prelims and finals, and all 17 FINA long course meters events. The 400/800/1500 free and 400 IM are swum at timed finals, with the fastest heat swimming in the evening session. (W1500 free / M800 free swim in the morning this year, to give the distance swimmers more space between the races.)
Order of Events
Friday Finals
- Women’s 400 Meter IM – Fastest Heat
- Men’s 400 Meter IM – Fastest Heat
- Women’s 800 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat
- Men’s 1500 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat
- Women’s 50 Meter Backstroke Final
- Men’s 50 Meter Backstroke Final
- Women’s 50 Meter Breaststroke Final
- Men’s 50 Meter Breaststroke Final
- Women’s 50 Meter Butterfly Final
- Men’s 50 Meter Butterfly Final
Saturday Finals
- Men’s 400 Meter Freestyle Final
- Women’s 200 Meter Freestyle Final
- Men’s 200 Meter Butterfly Final
- Women’s 200 Meter Butterfly Final
- Men’s 100 Meter Backstroke Final
- Women’s 100 Meter Backstroke Final
- Men’s 200 Meter Breaststroke Final
- Women’s 200 Meter Breaststroke Final
- Men’s 200 Meter IM Final
- Women’s 200 Meter IM Final
- Men’s 100 Meter Freestyle Final
- Women’s 50 Meter Freestyle Final
Sunday Finals
- Women’s 400 Meter Freestyle Final
- Men’s 200 Meter Freestyle Final
- Women’s 100 Meter Butterfly Final
- Men’s 100 Meter Butterfly Final
- Women’s 200 Meter Backstroke Final
- Men’s 200 Meter Backstroke Final
- Women’s 100 Meter Breaststroke Final
- Men’s 100 Meter Breaststroke Final
- Women’s 100 Meter Freestyle Final
- Men’s 50 Meter Freestyle Final
Prize Money
Sarcelles stage
- 1st – gold medal and 400 €
- 2nd – silver medal and 200 €
- 3rd – bronze medal and 150 €
General rankings
The top 5 women and top 5 men, based on points, after 3 stages of the Golden Tour will earn a total combined purse of 30,000 €. Points will be awarded as follows: 1st in event = 5 points, 2nd in event = 3 points, 3rd in event = 1 point. The Golden Tour bonus prize money will be allocated:
- 7000 € – 1st in total points
- 3500 € – 2nd in total points
- 2000 € – 3rd in total points
- 1500 € – 4th in total points
- 1000 € – 5th in total points
Top 5 after Stage 1
|Women’s Rankings
|Men’s Rankings
|Charlotte Bonnet
|28 points
|David Verrazto
|19 points
|Fantine Lesaffre
|18
|Giedrius Titenis
|15
|Fanny Deberghes
|15
|Paul-Gabriel Bedel
|13
|Lara Grangeon
|14
|Jeremy Desplanches
|12
|Anja Crevar
|11
|Damien Joly
|11
